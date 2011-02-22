Trending

Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Ti Cards, Compared

By

We gave the GeForce GTX 560 Ti a thorough evaluation at launch. But Nvidia was perhaps most excited about some of its partners were doing with GF114. And so, we set out to find customized boards. Our search lead to five factory-overclocked alternatives.

MSI Afterburner

One of our all-time favorite utilities, MSI Afterburner hasn’t changed at all since our previous graphics card review. That’s probably why the voltage control doesn’t work for this newer card, though eventual updates might fix it.

Frequency controls adjust the GPU from 660 to 1145 MHz and the DRAM data rate from 3150 to 5040 MT/s.

Afterburner’s multistep fan controls are one of the big reasons we use this utility in so many of our articles. That fan map only works when the utility is running, however, which is why MSI gives users the option to start it automatically with Windows and minimize it to the tray at startup.

Two more pages of the advanced menu address hardware monitoring, logging, and OSD options.

Overclock settings can be stored under several profiles and enabled with a key combination or automatically enabled at game launch.

53 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 22 February 2011 12:49
    Please add in the results idle noise level. For me, noise is one of the most important thing when considering a graphics card. I bought a Galaxy GTX 460 last year with the funny cooler and it sounded like a jet engine even when idle. I ended up replacing it with a Thermalright Shaman cooler, the 140mm fan is much more pleasant to the ears.
    Reply
  • Annisman 22 February 2011 12:50
    Thanks for the review, any news on any *new* 2GB models of the GTX 560 ? The only one currently available is the Palit version, which shares the same design as the Palit sonic edition card that was reviewed. Would love to see a Gigabyte SOC 2GB card...
    Reply
  • ScoobyJooby-Jew 22 February 2011 12:52
    These are some pretty sweet cards. Could you put up the numbers for a reference spec GTX 470. That would be interesting to see how they compare performance wise. The OC'ed cards have pretty similar bandwith to the 470. The big powerful 320 bit card vs the smaller more efficient 256 bit card.
    Reply
  • ScoobyJooby-Jew 22 February 2011 12:53
    There should have been a please in the previous post, and a question mark. -1 for bad grammar. -1 for bad manners.
    Reply
  • mattmock 22 February 2011 13:56
    I am not sure that even dual GTX 580s qualify as a status symbol. They sit in your computer and no one ever sees them.
    Reply
  • nebun 22 February 2011 14:49
    MattMockI am not sure that even dual GTX 580s qualify as a status symbol. They sit in your computer and no one ever sees them.you don't need to see it...you only need to feel it...wait, it's still in the case...lol
    Reply
  • gti88 22 February 2011 15:54
    Well, one still need to overclock to play Crysis. But who cares, when Crysis 2 is in the wild?
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 22 February 2011 17:18
    Why dont your roundups ever contain reference to other cards???? Please, reference to other cards. If the most overclocked card costs nearly as much as a gtx570, you need to show the speed difference of similarly priced cards
    Reply
  • utengineer 22 February 2011 20:01
    iam2thecroweWhy dont your roundups ever contain reference to other cards???? Please, reference to other cards. If the most overclocked card costs nearly as much as a gtx570, you need to show the speed difference of similarly priced cardsThis was not the intent of the article. This article was intended to see which 560Ti was the best bang for your buck. I am sure there will be future articles that compare different cards and their price points.
    Reply
  • hardcore_gamer 22 February 2011 20:04
    gti88Well, one still need to overclock to play Crysis. But who cares, when Crysis 2 is in the wild?Even a 8800GT can play Crysis 2.We have to change our spam to " can it play Crysis 1 ? "
    Reply