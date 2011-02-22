Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Ti Cards, Compared

Palit GTX560Ti Sonic

With so many of its competitors using excessively-long names to differentiate various products, it’s refreshing to see Palit label its overclocked card under the simple “Sonic” brand. Other unique attributes include a rear panel that supports full-sized HDMI and VGA cables without requiring an adapter, though the displaced DVI connector could reduce airflow from the first fan through the panel vents.

Alternative connector placement requires Palit to produce its own circuit board, and the company also employs an alternative voltage regulator and power connector placement.

A short 8.1” overall length should ease installation into cases that are crowded in front of the card, while outward-facing power cables may prevent its use in other cases that have either a low-profile cover or a drive bay above the card.

Palit sent us an email asking whether any of its competitors had offered a card with the same 900 MHz GPU and GDDR5-4200 clocks, to which we responded “no”. That was true until Asus finalized its own clock speeds, resulting in two of today’s cards competing at similar performance levels.

Having all the required connections onboard, Palit didn’t need to put any output adapters in its installation kit. A single four-pin-to-PCIe power adapter is included, which is a smart move in our opinion. Due to the amperage limits of four-pin cables, we never recommend using more than one of these adapters.