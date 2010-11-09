GeForce GTX 580 And GF110: The Way Nvidia Meant It To Be Played

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033 (DX11)

If you remember back to the GeForce GTX 480 launch, Metro unquestionably favored Nvidia’s GPUs. And no wonder—the game employs PhysX optimizations and is one of the company’s The Way It’s Meant To Be Played titles. If you really want to see punishment, turn on the DirectCompute-based depth-of-field post-processing effect to cut frame rates on any GPU in half.

Performance on the Radeon cards is definitely better today than it was back then. But Nvidia’s boards still dominate—to the point where the GeForce GTX 480 and 580 are faster than AMD’s dual-GPU Radeon HD 5970 in all cases except 2560x1600, where the 480 gets passed.

At the other end of the spectrum. AMD’s Radeon HD 6870 pulls last place in all three resolutions, yet remains playable using Medium quality settings. Cranking that slider to High and Very High quickly brings most of these cards to their knees.