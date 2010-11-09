GeForce GTX 580 And GF110: The Way Nvidia Meant It To Be Played

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033 (DX11)
If you remember back to the GeForce GTX 480 launch, Metro unquestionably favored Nvidia’s GPUs. And no wonder—the game employs PhysX optimizations and is one of the company’s The Way It’s Meant To Be Played titles. If you really want to see punishment, turn on the DirectCompute-based depth-of-field post-processing effect to cut frame rates on any GPU in half.
Performance on the Radeon cards is definitely better today than it was back then. But Nvidia’s boards still dominate—to the point where the GeForce GTX 480 and 580 are faster than AMD’s dual-GPU Radeon HD 5970 in all cases except 2560x1600, where the 480 gets passed.
At the other end of the spectrum. AMD’s Radeon HD 6870 pulls last place in all three resolutions, yet remains playable using Medium quality settings. Cranking that slider to High and Very High quickly brings most of these cards to their knees.
If the 6850 and 6870 have shown one thing.. they are much better then the last gen in many ways (power, noise and scaling) and the cayman is much more robust then the barts. So, before you start calling a winner here, wait and see. That is my advise.
A single GPU nearly outperforming a 5970 is quite a statement. Wonder if AMD has what it takes to answer this as the 6850 IMPO is pretty disappointing other then the price.
We'll see what the 69xx have to offer. NVIDIA releasing now puts somewhat of a time constraint on AMD though. If it takes them too long to get something out the door, even some people waiting now may just get the 580 for christmas.
By the way, i know you guys decided to drop crysis, and i can understand that, but given that this is a high end card, maybe you should have considered it, since frankly anyone buying a card like this would probably want it for crysis more than anything else. A 6870 is more than enough for the others.
With ATI's meat-and-gravy bits of the 6000 series on the launchpad, you'd be an idiot to buy one of these at this price.