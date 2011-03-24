Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB Review: Firing Back With 1024 CUDA Cores

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft (DX9)

Nvidia’s cards tend to perform better in World of Warcraft, consistent with our Cataclysm Performance Guide. Most of the differentiation happens when you enable anti-aliasing, though.

Using 8x MSAA, the GeForce GTX 590 does score a first-place finish at 2560x1600. However, the Radeon HD 6990 manages to achieve second place, despite its position in the chart (sorted according to the non-AA scores, just like every other game title). The GeForce GTX 580 comes in third, followed by AMD’s Radeon HD 5970.