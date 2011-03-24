Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB Review: Firing Back With 1024 CUDA Cores

By

AMD shot for—and successfully achieved—the coveted “fastest graphics card in the world” title with its Radeon HD 6990. Now, Nvidia is gunning for that freshly-claimed honor with a dual-GF110-powered board that speaks softly and carries a big stick.

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft (DX9)

Nvidia’s cards tend to perform better in World of Warcraft, consistent with our Cataclysm Performance Guide. Most of the differentiation happens when you enable anti-aliasing, though.

Using 8x MSAA, the GeForce GTX 590 does score a first-place finish at 2560x1600. However, the Radeon HD 6990 manages to achieve second place, despite its position in the chart (sorted according to the non-AA scores, just like every other game title). The GeForce GTX 580 comes in third, followed by AMD’s Radeon HD 5970.

243 Comments
  • nforce4max 24 March 2011 19:18
    Nvidia like ATI should have gone full copper for their coolers instead of using aluminum for the fins. :/
  • The_King 24 March 2011 19:20
    The clock speeds are a bit of a disappointment as well the high power draw and the performance is not that better than a 6990. Bleh !
  • stryk55 24 March 2011 19:21
    Very comprehensive article! Nice job!
  • LegendaryFrog 24 March 2011 19:23
    I'm impressed, good to see Nvida has started to care about the "livable experience" of their high end products.
  • plznote 24 March 2011 19:24
    Great card. But low clocks.
    GREAT for overclocking!
  • darkchazz 24 March 2011 19:27
    Wow @ low noise
  • rolli59 24 March 2011 19:27
    Draw! Win some loose some. What is the fastest card? Some will say GTX590 others HD6990 and they are both right.
  • Scoregie 24 March 2011 19:40
    MMMM... HD 6990.... OR GTX 590... HMMM I'll go with a HD 5770 CF setup because im cheap.
  • Sabiancym 24 March 2011 19:42
    You can't say Nvidia wins based on the sound level of the cards. That's just flat out favoritism.

    I'll be buying a 6990 and water cooling it. Nothing will beat it.
  • Darkerson 24 March 2011 19:44
    rolli59Draw! Win some loose some. What is the fastest card? Some will say GTX590 others HD6990 and they are both right.Thats more or less how I feel. They both trade blows depending on the game.
