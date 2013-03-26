GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost Review: A Budget-Oriented GK106-Based Boss

Results: Borderlands 2

Our suite begins with Borderlands 2, a visually appealing title that emulates cell-shaded comic book art. We're running it at the highest available in-game detail settings, with PhysX set to low.

Nvidia's new GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost sails past AMD's Radeon HD 7850, while the GeForce GTX 650 Ti rounds out the bottom of the pack. This is the result we expected, providing clear evidence that the cheaper GeForce 650 Ti is limited in part by its memory subsystem, and that the 650 Ti Boost helps alleviate the bottleneck.

There's little more to add from the frame rate over time chart; none of these cards drops below 50 FPS.

The most variance we see between successive frames is just over 5 ms. That's nothing you'd see during normal game play.