GeForce GTX 670 2 GB Review: Is It Already Time To Forget GTX 680?

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033 (DX 11)

Although the Kepler-based cards are competitive with adaptive anti-aliasing enabled in Metro 2033, AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 retains more of its performance once 4x MSAA is turned on.

Once again, the difference between GeForce GTX 680, GeForce GTX 670, and Radeon HD 7970 isn’t significant enough to step up to a higher resolution or add a more demanding graphics quality setting, though. So, we’re left to consider price. From $400 for a GTX 670, $480 for an HD 7970, or $500 for a GTX 680, the least-expensive GTX 670 makes the most sense.