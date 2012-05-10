GeForce GTX 670 2 GB Review: Is It Already Time To Forget GTX 680?

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11

Right out of the gate, we’re led to believe that the GeForce GTX 670 is marginally faster than AMD’s flagship Radeon HD 7970, with the GeForce GTX 680 a little more than nine percent quicker than the 670.

Take into consideration the fact that GeForce GTX 670 is $100 less expensive than the 680, which is faster, and $80 less than the Radeon HD 7970, which appears slower. This could be a massively popular card, should Nvidia overcome the manufacturing issues that have so obviously impacted its ability to deliver ample supply of 28 nm GPUs.