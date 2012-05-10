GeForce GTX 670 2 GB Review: Is It Already Time To Forget GTX 680?

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3 (DX 11)

At 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, the GeForce GTX 670 again manages to slide in ahead of the Radeon HD 7970. By the time we hit 2560x1600, AMD’s flagship outmaneuvers the less expensive GeForce by a couple of frames per second, on average. We’re not talking about the difference between stepping up to a higher resolution or enabling additional detail settings. So, the $80 separating the GTX 670 and HD 7970 could be used for a larger SSD, a faster CPU, or more RAM instead.