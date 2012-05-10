GeForce GTX 670 2 GB Review: Is It Already Time To Forget GTX 680?

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3 (DX 11)
At 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, the GeForce GTX 670 again manages to slide in ahead of the Radeon HD 7970. By the time we hit 2560x1600, AMD’s flagship outmaneuvers the less expensive GeForce by a couple of frames per second, on average. We’re not talking about the difference between stepping up to a higher resolution or enabling additional detail settings. So, the $80 separating the GTX 670 and HD 7970 could be used for a larger SSD, a faster CPU, or more RAM instead.
Though there isn't really a performance hit but it would be great to have seen the GTX 670 running at PCIe 3.0.
Nvidia has had a big lead in Dirt 3 and WoW for a very long time. This skews the results.
The GTX 670 is a fantastic card, don't get me wrong. Just pointing out that it's being slightly overrated here.