GeForce GTX 750 Ti Review: Maxwell Adds Performance Using Less Power

Power Consumption: Idle, Compute, And More

Next to its competition, the GeForce GTX 750 Ti earns our respect when it comes to evaluating power consumption.

By the way, those two watts we shaved off on this page in the gaming measurement are the result of different benchmark settings. While we typically use the most demanding settings possible for better comparability in this overview, we stepped back to quality settings that allow playable frame rates. Interestingly, power consumption turns out to be a little higher under those conditions.

Taking each of these measurements into account, we have to congratulate Nvidia for its enormous efficiency improvement. The GeForce GTX 750 Ti indeed gets along without an additional PCIe power connector even under extreme load.

But it's probable that the 750 Ti operates close to the GM107's sweet spot. If true, efficiency would suffer in the face of significant overclocking, closing the PCI Express slot's slight headroom. The fact that some of Nvidia's board partners are adding six-pin power connectors suggests more serious overclocks stand to benefit from extra juice.