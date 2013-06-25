GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

Gainward GTX 760 OC Phantom
Short and stubby. That’s our first impression of Gainward's submission. Indeed, it occupies a full three expansion slots. And its PCB is the same as the GeForce GTX 670 and 760 reference configuration. Aside from the cooler, this card is also identical to Palit’s GTX 670 OC Jetstream, down to the frequencies.
|Technical Specifications And Dimensions
|GPU Clock
|1072 MHz
|Boost (according to BIOS)
|1137 MHz
|Attainable Maximum Boost Under Load
|1215 MHz
|Height
|120 mm / 4.72 inches
|Length
|240 mm / 9.44 inches
|Width (Cooler Side)
|48 mm / 1.89 inches (<= triple-slot)
|Width (PCB side)
|4 mm / 0.16 inches (no backplate, frame only)
|max. Weight
|640 g / 22.57 ounces
|Fans
|2 x 85 mm / 3.34 inches (fan diameter)
This cooler quite obviously pays homage to the tradition of Phantom cards past. After all, once upon a time, Gainward's design was considered the one to beat. Two removable fans sit between the horizontally-oriented heat sink fins and PCB. They don’t blow the air up through the cooler, but rather draw it downward, providing a certain amount of airflow to the board itself. Although Gainward operates its memory slightly faster than MSI and Gigabyte at 1550 MHz, the chip packages don't make contact with a heat sink.
Two six-pin auxiliary power connectors ride atop the card, with two SLI interfaces close to the I/O shield. As mentioned, the two fans can be removed easily, making them easy to clean.
Like MSI's submission, the horizontally-aligned cooling fins direct exhaust out the card's front and back. Again, air has to escape through a half-height grille on the I/O bracket. Four nickel-plated pipes help facilitate thermal transfer, conducting the heat to the cooler above.
The I/O bracket looks exactly the same; you get dual-link DVI-D, dual-link DVI-I, HDMI, and DisplayPort.
Re-read the conclusion in question below. He doesn't say it is faster, he says this card will replace Don's recommendation for best $250 card and displace the 7950 Boost. ie. Don won't be recommending a $300 card that trades blows or barely beats a $250 card. If both were to end up $250, things change.
quote - "A quick reference to Best Graphics Cards For The Money: June 2013 shows that Don is currently recommending the Tahiti-based Radeon HD 7870 for $250. With almost certainty, the GeForce GTX 760 will take that honor next month, displacing the Radeon HD 7950 with Boost at $300 in the process."
test, given it does so well for the other CUDA tests, especially iRay and Blender?
Btw, I don't suppose you could include 580 SLI results for the game tests? ;)
Or do you have just the one 580?
My only gripe with the 760 is the misuse of a model number which allows one to
infer it should be quicker than older cards with 'lesser' names (660, etc.) when
infact it's often slower. I really wish NVIDIA would stop releasing products that
exhibit such enormous performance overlap. Given the evolutionary nature of
GPUs, and the time that has passed since the 600s launched, one might
reasonably expect a 760 to beat the 670 too, but it never does. To me, the
price drop is the only thing it has going for it. The endless meddling with shader
numbers, clocks, bus width, etc., creates an utter muddle of performance
response depending on the game. One really has to judge based on the
individual game rather than any general product description or spec summary.
I just hope Skyrim players with 660s don't upgrade on the assumption newer
model names mean better performance, but I expect some will.
Ian.
Amazing performance at 250$. The 265bit memory interface does wonders for GK104.
Now I am wondering if there will even be a GTX760ti, while there is a large enough gap in the product stack, I have a feeling there is a chance there may not be a "ti" version.
Anyone know more?