Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

Single-Card Results: Far Cry 3

GeForce GTX 780 manages to outperform Titan by a hair in Far Cry 3. Implausible though this may seem, remember that GPU Boost opportunistically improves performance. We keep the lab at a constant temperature and run these cards through the same benchmarks in the same order, but it’s impossible to recreate the same conditions between tests. Simply, there are going to be cases where GeForce GTX 780 and Titan behave similarly.

Clearly a graphics-bound title, Far Cry 3 puts plenty of space between most cards. The only two that overlap are the GK110-based boards.

Based on the average frame rate results, AMD’s Radeon HD 7990 is faster than the GeForce GTX 780 and Titan. However, it’s problematic that the dual-Tahiti-based card dips into the 20-FPS range. Maintaining from 35 to 40 FPS is preferable, even if Nvidia’s top-end single-GPU cards achieve slightly lower averages.

The frame rate over time graph showed AMD’s Radeon HD 7990 bouncing up and down. Large swings in instantaneous frame rate made it pretty easy to predict the outcome of this chart. On average, the 7990’s variance from one frame to the next is worse than a GeForce GTX 580’s worst-case variance. In comparison, the GeForce GTX 780 is very consistent, falling between the GeForce GTX 690 and Titan.