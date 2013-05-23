Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

Single-Card Results: Far Cry 3
GeForce GTX 780 manages to outperform Titan by a hair in Far Cry 3. Implausible though this may seem, remember that GPU Boost opportunistically improves performance. We keep the lab at a constant temperature and run these cards through the same benchmarks in the same order, but it’s impossible to recreate the same conditions between tests. Simply, there are going to be cases where GeForce GTX 780 and Titan behave similarly.
Clearly a graphics-bound title, Far Cry 3 puts plenty of space between most cards. The only two that overlap are the GK110-based boards.
Based on the average frame rate results, AMD’s Radeon HD 7990 is faster than the GeForce GTX 780 and Titan. However, it’s problematic that the dual-Tahiti-based card dips into the 20-FPS range. Maintaining from 35 to 40 FPS is preferable, even if Nvidia’s top-end single-GPU cards achieve slightly lower averages.
The frame rate over time graph showed AMD’s Radeon HD 7990 bouncing up and down. Large swings in instantaneous frame rate made it pretty easy to predict the outcome of this chart. On average, the 7990’s variance from one frame to the next is worse than a GeForce GTX 580’s worst-case variance. In comparison, the GeForce GTX 780 is very consistent, falling between the GeForce GTX 690 and Titan.
Of course, one could argue that as we get closer to higher-end products, the performance increase is always minimal and price to performance ratio starts to increase, however, for the past 3-4 years (or so I guess), never has it been that the 2nd highest-end GPU having such low performance difference with the highest-end GPU. It's usually significant enough that the highest end GPU (GTX x80) still has it's place.
Tl;dr,
The GTX Titan was released to make the GTX 780 look incredibly good, and people (especially on the internet), will spread the news fast enough claiming the $650 release price for the GTX 780 is good and reasonable, and people who didn't even bother reading reviews and benchmarks, will take their word and pay the premium for GTX 780.
Nvidia is taking a different route to compete with AMD or one could say that they're not even trying to compete with AMD in terms of price/performance (at least for the high-end products).
Thats apretty bad analogy. A gpu is still smooth even with some of the cores/vram/etc turned off, it doesn't increase latency/frametimes/etc.
I must've missed something. Why wait a week?