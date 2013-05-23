Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

Single-Card Results: Borderlands 2

A 15% advantage over GeForce GTX 680 is perhaps less impressive than the fact that GeForce GTX 780 very nearly matches the pricier Titan board. Interesting also is that the $1,000 Titan is just about as fast as the Radeon HD 7990. Both of those pricey products fall just slightly under the GeForce GTX 690.

The tight clump of lines in our practical frame rate over time chart is indicative of a title that isn’t particularly difficult for these high-end cards to handle.

A platform-oriented bottleneck relaxes the load on graphics processing, yielding relatively low frame-to-frame latency. All of the single-chip Kepler-based board perform fairly similarly.