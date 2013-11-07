Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Ti Review: GK110, Fully Unlocked

Noise And Video Comparison

As usual, we're measuring noise levels perpendicular to the middle of the graphics cards using a studio microphone from a distance of 50 cm. It immediately becomes apparent that Nvidia opted to increase the GeForce GTX 780 Ti’s fan speed compared to the 780 and Titan to better ensure the card doesn't reach its thermal limit. This does make the new card louder, but that’s the price you pay for more performance. Here are the results:

The end result isn’t surprising, and it’s still preferable to hitting the temperature ceiling. Gigabyte's GTX 780 WindForce GHz Edition’s custom cooler does very well, but also blows hot air back into your case. You'll need to decide whether that's a side effect you're willing to accept from a high-end graphics card.

Gaming Loop Comparison Videos

Feel free to listen for yourself:

Just for fun, here’s one more video showing Nvidia's cooler running at 80 percent fan speed to keep its GPU from hitting a thermal limit.