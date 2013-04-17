OpenCL And CUDA Are Go: GeForce GTX Titan, Tested In Pro Apps

OpenGL: Unigine Heaven

Synthetic though it might be, Unigine Heaven 4.0 is a popular benchmark for testing gaming-oriented graphics cards under DirectX 11. Instead, we're swapping over to the metric's OpenCL render path. Here's a quick overview of its main features, according to Unigine.

Comprehensive use of hardware tessellation, with adjustable settings

Dynamic sky with volumetric clouds and tweakable day-night cycle

Real-time global illumination and screen-space ambient occlusion

Cinematic and interactive fly/walk-through camera modes

Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan shows its gaming focus and draws way ahead of the GTX 680. The Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition is the only card that gets close to it (which isn't bad for a graphics card available for half as much money).