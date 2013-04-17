OpenCL And CUDA Are Go: GeForce GTX Titan, Tested In Pro Apps

OpenGL: Unigine Sanctuary

Unigine's second synthetic OpenGL benchmark has a different emphasis and employs a different feature set.

Five dynamic lights

HDR rendering

Parallax occlusion mapping

Ambient occlusion mapping

Translucence

Volumetric light and fog

Particle systems

Postprocessing

Similar to what we've seen from the DirectX 11 version of this benchmark, Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan finishes first. The GeForce GTX 680 shows up in second, and the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition places third.