OpenCL And CUDA Are Go: GeForce GTX Titan, Tested In Pro Apps

OpenGL: PostFX And TessMark

GPU Caps Viewer PostFX

This benchmark was originally part of Nvidia’s SDK. It combines 3D rendering via OpenGL with post-processing via OpenCL. The latter task explains why AMD's Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition enjoys such a massive lead.

TessMark

As its name suggests, this benchmark quantifies a graphics card's tessellation performance using OpenGL 4.0. Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan is the clear winner, followed by the GeForce GTX 680.

These benchmark results are completely different from the more compute-bound numbers we just looked at. Nvidia's cards, designed for very fast geometry, dominate the charts.