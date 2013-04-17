OpenCL And CUDA Are Go: GeForce GTX Titan, Tested In Pro Apps

DirectX: Autodesk Inventor

After receiving a lot of requests to add Autodesk Inventor to our benchmark suite, we have results for you. The software employs DirectX, and we're using a well-known project made up of 1,000 cubes that we rotate, zoom, and move. AMD's Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition does the best in this test, followed closely by Nvidia's two fastest single-GPU graphics cards. The older architectures fall far behind.