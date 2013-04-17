OpenCL And CUDA Are Go: GeForce GTX Titan, Tested In Pro Apps

CUDA: 3ds Max + iray Renderer

Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan leads in our CUDA-accelerated 3ds Max + iray benchmark, followed by the GeForce GTX 580. Given GK104's poor compute performance, it's hardly surprising to see GeForce GTX 680 last in line (aside from the Core i7-3770K, of course). After a number of issues getting CUDA support working after Titan launched, the current drivers cooperate nicely. The hardware is detected and utilized without a problem.