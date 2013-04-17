OpenCL And CUDA Are Go: GeForce GTX Titan, Tested In Pro Apps

DirectX: AutoCAD 2013, 2D

Even graphics cards in the same product generation tend to demonstrate major performance differences when it comes to DirectX-based 2D applications. This is even more true for boards belonging to different families.

We're kicking off our suite with Autodesk's popular AutoCAD 2013 software, fully-patched, with v-sync disabled.

Benchmarks

Summary of the 2D Performance Benchmarks

Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan ends up being a little slower than the other two desktop-oriented GeForce boards. To be fair, this benchmark is less friendly to AMD's Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition. Overall, though, the differences between our five contenders are pretty minor, and all of them are good enough in this metric.