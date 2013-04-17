OpenCL And CUDA Are Go: GeForce GTX Titan, Tested In Pro Apps

OpenCL: Computational Operations

Basemark CL

The following benchmarks are part of the Basemark CL suite from Rightware.

Fluid Simulation

AMD's Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition finishes in first place, followed by the GeForce GTX 580. The GeForce GTX Titan and 680 bring up the rear, achieving noticeably lower performances.

Wave Simulation

GeForce GTX Titan manages to do a bit better, finishing between both Radeon cards. The GeForce GTX 680’s issues with compute performance continue holding it back. It places last.

Julia Rendering

Nvidia's cards (Kepler- and Fermi-based alike) simply cannot compete with the GCN-based Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition.

Mandelbulb Rendering

The Radeon cards don't do as well when it comes to Mandelbulb rendering. The current offerings from Nvidia are almost twice as fast.