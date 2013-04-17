OpenCL And CUDA Are Go: GeForce GTX Titan, Tested In Pro Apps

OpenGL: CATIA And EnSight

A Few Words about SPECviewperf 11

We’re using different components from the SPECviewperf 11 benchmark suite, which employs each application's original source code. The advantage this offers is a number of popular titles in one package. Unfortunately, it also limits us to older versions of those same titles. Nevertheless, SPECviewperf 11 still works well enough for figuring out the pros and cons of graphics cards in the specific workloads that get tested, so long as a newer version of one or more of the apps doesn't change its behavior.

CATIA (catia-03)

CATIA gives us a good example of how graphics cards built on the same architecture can perform very differently. A greater-than 60 percent difference between the GeForce GTX Titan and 680 can only be explained by driver issues.

EnSight (ensight-04)

Nvidia's cards fall in the order we'd expect to see them. However, they're all beaten by AMD's Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition.