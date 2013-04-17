OpenCL And CUDA Are Go: GeForce GTX Titan, Tested In Pro Apps

OpenGL: LightWave And Maya

Lightwave (light01)

AMD's Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition pulls way ahead of the competition in LightWave. The GeForce cards prove to be quite a bit slower, and they all end up pretty close to each other.

Maya (maya-03)

This sub-test from SPECviewperf is similar to what we saw from our own Maya 2013 scores a few pages back. Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan isn't quite able to outdo the 680, though it has little trouble jumping ahead of the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition.