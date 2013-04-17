OpenCL And CUDA Are Go: GeForce GTX Titan, Tested In Pro Apps

OpenGL: Pro/ENGINEER And SolidWorks

Pro/ENGINEER (proe-05)

This benchmark clearly shows that consumer graphics cards without optimized drivers are simply not suitable for certain professional workloads. Nvidia's Quadro or AMD's FirePro families are much better options in Pro/E. To that end, the GeForce GTX Titan shows up in last place. It doesn't even achieve half of the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition's performance.

SolidWorks (sw-03)

The SolidWorks benchmark sends a pretty obvious message: don't spend $1,000 on a Titan for your workstation if this app is important to you. Engineers making money with Dassault's software need to go about this the right way and snag a professional graphics card.