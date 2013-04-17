OpenCL And CUDA Are Go: GeForce GTX Titan, Tested In Pro Apps

OpenGL: Pro/ENGINEER And SolidWorks
Pro/ENGINEER (proe-05)
This benchmark clearly shows that consumer graphics cards without optimized drivers are simply not suitable for certain professional workloads. Nvidia's Quadro or AMD's FirePro families are much better options in Pro/E. To that end, the GeForce GTX Titan shows up in last place. It doesn't even achieve half of the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition's performance.
SolidWorks (sw-03)
The SolidWorks benchmark sends a pretty obvious message: don't spend $1,000 on a Titan for your workstation if this app is important to you. Engineers making money with Dassault's software need to go about this the right way and snag a professional graphics card.
BTW, I'm hoping the OpenCL benchmarks all make it to the GPU Charts. I'd like to know how the HD 7870 stacks up, at least. Being a new owner of one, I'm pleased at the showing made by the other Radeons. I had expected Titan to better on OpenCL, based on all the hype.
The whole point of Titan was to make a consumer card based on the Tesla GPU. I don't think AMD has a separate GPU for their workstation or "SKY" cards.
In Pro applications :
1. 7970 is generally quite bad.
2. Titan has mixed performance.
3. Drivers make or break a card.
In more consumer friendly 'general' apps :
1. 7970 dominates. Completely.
2. 680 is piss poor (as expected)
3. 580 may or may not compete.
4. Titan is not worth having.
AMD needs to tie up moar with Pro app developers. Thats the market which is ever expanding, and will bring huge revenue.
Would have been interesting to see how the FirePro version of 7970 performs compared to the HD7970.
It isn't pointless, since it helps put into perspective where this non-pro video card stands in the professional world. It's like making a lot of gaming benchmarks out of professional cards with no non-pro cards. You need perspective.
Other than that, is was an interesting read.
Cheers!
Show me one benchmark where AMD actually does well? the amount of fanboyism in your comment is unsettling, go back to your cave, Troll.