Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Gaming OC 6G Review: A Mainstream Turing Hotrod

Gaming at 1920 x 1080

According to Nvidia, the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti we were introduced to back in February was designed for high frame rates in popular games at 1920 x 1080. Naturally, then, GeForce GTX 1660 is meant to drive the same resolution…just a bit slower.

Despite its trimmed-down specifications, the 1660 is still about four percent faster than Radeon RX 590 and 16% quicker than GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, on average. Meanwhile, it offers roughly 88% of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti’s frame rate through our benchmark suite. With the exception of Metro: Last Light, where we enable SSAA, and Ashes of the Singularity, where we dial in the Crazy quality preset, GeForce GTX 1660 can be counted on to average 60 FPS or more in the games we test (almost all of which run at their top detail settings).

There’s very little performance difference between Gigabyte’s GeForce GTX 1660 Gaming OC 6G and GeForce GTX 1660 OC 6G, though. If you’re going to spend an extra $10 on the Gaming OC 6G model, let it be for the beefier cooling or RGB lighting, not a higher GPU Boost rating.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Battlefield V (DX12)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

