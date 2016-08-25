Gigabyte Xtreme Gaming 1200 W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

Not only is the measured hold-up time lower than 17 ms (the ATX specification's minimum allowed), but the power-good signal drops after the rails go out of spec. This is a great shame.

Inrush Current

The inrush current is low with 115 V and normal with 230 V input.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1 A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 7.968A 2.016A 1.991A 1.007A 119.74 84.90% 1610 RPM 49.7 dB(A) 40.79 °C 0.955 12.317V 4.970V 3.310V 4.951V 141.04 43.45 °C 115.1V 2 16.976A 3.022A 2.999A 1.212A 239.56 90.33% 1650 RPM 49.8 dB(A) 41.21 °C 0.975 12.294V 4.957V 3.299V 4.937V 265.20 44.27 °C 115.1V 3 26.370A 3.530A 3.521A 1.419A 359.67 91.36% 1820 RPM 50.1 dB(A) 42.13 °C 0.983 12.273V 4.945V 3.291V 4.923V 393.67 45.59 °C 115.1V 4 35.781A 4.057A 4.018A 1.629A 479.55 91.49% 1975 RPM 53.2 dB(A) 42.96 °C 0.988 12.251V 4.933V 3.282V 4.906V 524.16 46.86 °C 115.1V 5 44.892A 5.080A 5.040A 1.838A 599.46 91.24% 2090 RPM 54.0 dB(A) 43.18 °C 0.991 12.229V 4.919V 3.272V 4.892V 657.04 47.43 °C 115.1V 6 54.040A 6.120A 6.066A 2.045A 719.40 90.27% 2140 RPM 54.4 dB(A) 43.44 °C 0.993 12.206V 4.905V 3.263V 4.878V 796.93 48.20 °C 115.1V 7 63.220A 7.155A 7.100A 2.260A 839.21 89.74% 2140 RPM 54.4 dB(A) 44.55 °C 0.993 12.182V 4.890V 3.251V 4.863V 935.13 50.05 °C 115.2V 8 72.433A 8.205A 8.145A 2.473A 959.16 89.13% 2140 RPM 54.4 dB(A) 45.19 °C 0.994 12.160V 4.874V 3.241V 4.847V 1076.09 51.49 °C 115.1V 9 82.112A 8.750A 8.695A 2.478A 1079.21 88.35% 2140 RPM 54.4 dB(A) 46.50 °C 0.994 12.137V 4.861V 3.231V 4.837V 1221.49 53.85 °C 115.1V 10 91.788A 9.285A 9.220A 2.588A 1199.03 87.50% 2140 RPM 54.4 dB(A) 47.57 °C 0.995 12.113V 4.850V 3.220V 4.823V 1370.30 56.13 °C 115.2V 11 101.886A 9.303A 9.248A 2.595A 1319.01 86.60% 2140 RPM 54.4 dB(A) 49.07 °C 0.995 12.090V 4.840V 3.211V 4.813V 1523.11 59.35 °C 115.2V CL1 0.097A 14.024A 14.005A 0.000A 116.21 79.56% 2140 RPM 54.4 dB(A) 45.30 °C 0.953 12.319V 4.909V 3.297V 4.975V 146.07 49.10 °C 115.2V CL2 99.923A 1.003A 1.003A 1.001A 1223.20 87.68% 2140 RPM 54.4 dB(A) 47.99 °C 0.995 12.111V 4.892V 3.234V 4.873V 1395.02 56.87 °C 115.2V

Load regulation is decent, but it doesn't compete with the other high-end PSUs in this demanding category. We would like to see results closer to 1% on the +12V rail.

When it comes to efficiency, the XP1200M satisfies the 80 PLUS Platinum certification's requirements at 20% load, but it fails the 50% and full load tests. We do test at higher ambient temperatures than the 80 PLUS organization, which definitely affects efficiency. However, we expected higher efficiency from a $280 Platinum-rated unit that has to compete with the similarly-priced Corsair, EVGA, and Seasonic offerings.

Again, the fan profile goes crazy at over 40 °C ambient, resulting in a lot of noise. You'll need earplugs if you plan on operating this PSU under the stresses we apply.