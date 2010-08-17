On The Bench: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 470 Super Overclock

Test System And Benchmarks
We test the Gigabyte GV-N470SO-13I Super Overclock against an MSI GeForce GTX 470, which is based on Nvidia’s reference card. This gives us an ideal GV-N470SO-13I versus reference-model testing scenario.
|Graphic Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-920 (Nehalem), 2.67 GHz, QPI-4200, 8 MB L3 Cache, Overclocked to 3.06 GHz @ 153 MHz BCLK
|Motherboard
|ASRock X58 SuperComputer, Intel X58, BIOS P1.90
|Networking
|Onboard Realtek Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Kingston PC3-10700, 3 x 1024 MB, DDR3-1225, CL 9-9-9-22-1T
|Graphics
|Gigabyte GV-N470SO-13I Super Overclock 1280 MB GDDR5MSI N470GTX 1280 MB GDDR5**(representing reference GeForce GTX 470 performance)
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar WD50 00AAJS-00YFA, 500 GB, 7200 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3.0Gb/s
|Power
|Thermaltake Toughpower 1200 W1200 W, ATX 12 V 2.2, EPS 12 V 2.91
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX version
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|Nvidia GeForce Driver 258.96 WHQL
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 32-bit executable, Benchmark Tool, High Settings, No AA, No AF
|Far Cry 2
|DirectX 10, in-game benchmark, Ultra-High Settings, 8x AA, No AF
|Aliens vs Predator
|DirectX 11 Default Benchmark, no AA, No AF
|World In Conflict: Soviet Assault
|DirectX 10, Timedemo, Very High Details, 4x AA/4x AF
|DiRT 2
|DirectX 11, Timedemo, Ultra Details, 8x AA/4x AF
|Synthetic
|3DMark Vantage
|Version: 1.01, Total System score
It matters to compare value.
Kudos to them for dropping the power / heal / noise though. VERY attractive card.
In the section entitled "Overclocked Performance" there is a link given at the end to some factory OC'd GTX 480 benchmarks. This card, when manually overclocked further, is just about as good as a GTX 480 and even comes close to the Factory OC'd 480.
I was planning to do a whole GTX 470 SLI rig with water cooling so I could get a nice OC like this, but I think I might forgo the water cooling and get these for my Xclio Windtunnel w/side fan blowers.
Yeah, 3gb is kinda low.. I wasnt even aware they made 3gb tri-channel kits for the x58
So... you didn't bother trying to push it any farther? Plus, 800 MHz on the core is pretty common for a GTX 470. This lazy overclocking section ruined it for me, and I'm in the market for a GTX 470.
Can you please give us the max overclock Don? That would be awesome.
Also, what fan speed is the Gigabyte and reference GTX 470s at during the temp analysis?
Doesn't 3GB of ram seem kind of low for a modern i7 gaming rig?
3 gigs of ram is not close to even being bad for an Intel X58 rig. I have 3 1gig supertalent ddr1800 on an Evga X58 SLI LE MOBO paired with an I7 920 overclocked to 4.1 (1.23 VCore), and 2 9800GTX+ Superclocked Sli-ed, and the entire setup flies... Even WEI score is a 7.4... It handles Crysis with buttery smoothness... Think about it, how much of your 6gigs of ram, does your system really ever use at any instance? Before 6 became affordable, 3 was the way to go, unless you just starting building computers that is...
Does the 460 have a better OC'ing capability?
Can someone please explain how they got that 9%? (20252-18070)/18070 yields the claimed 12% increase. Am I really that bad at math?