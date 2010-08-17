On The Bench: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 470 Super Overclock

Test System And Benchmarks

We test the Gigabyte GV-N470SO-13I Super Overclock against an MSI GeForce GTX 470, which is based on Nvidia’s reference card. This gives us an ideal GV-N470SO-13I versus reference-model testing scenario.

Graphic Test System CPU Intel Core i7-920 (Nehalem), 2.67 GHz, QPI-4200, 8 MB L3 Cache, Overclocked to 3.06 GHz @ 153 MHz BCLK Motherboard ASRock X58 SuperComputer, Intel X58, BIOS P1.90 Networking Onboard Realtek Gigabit LAN controller Memory Kingston PC3-10700, 3 x 1024 MB, DDR3-1225, CL 9-9-9-22-1T Graphics Gigabyte GV-N470SO-13I Super Overclock 1280 MB GDDR5MSI N470GTX 1280 MB GDDR5**(representing reference GeForce GTX 470 performance) Hard Drive Western Digital Caviar WD50 00AAJS-00YFA, 500 GB, 7200 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3.0Gb/s Power Thermaltake Toughpower 1200 W1200 W, ATX 12 V 2.2, EPS 12 V 2.91 Software and Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX version DirectX 11 Graphics Drivers Nvidia GeForce Driver 258.96 WHQL