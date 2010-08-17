On The Bench: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 470 Super Overclock

Benchmark Results: Crysis, Far Cry 2

The Gigabyte GV-N470SO-13I Super Overclock edition card fares better than the reference model here, as expected. It boasts about an 11% performance lead here.

In Far Cry 2, the factory-overclocked Gigabyte GV-N470SO-13I demonstrates its advantage over the reference card, but a gamer probably wouldn’t notice the difference while playing the game.