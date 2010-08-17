On The Bench: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 470 Super Overclock

Benchmark Results: Crysis, Far Cry 2
The Gigabyte GV-N470SO-13I Super Overclock edition card fares better than the reference model here, as expected. It boasts about an 11% performance lead here.
In Far Cry 2, the factory-overclocked Gigabyte GV-N470SO-13I demonstrates its advantage over the reference card, but a gamer probably wouldn’t notice the difference while playing the game.
It matters to compare value.
Kudos to them for dropping the power / heal / noise though. VERY attractive card.
In the section entitled "Overclocked Performance" there is a link given at the end to some factory OC'd GTX 480 benchmarks. This card, when manually overclocked further, is just about as good as a GTX 480 and even comes close to the Factory OC'd 480.
I was planning to do a whole GTX 470 SLI rig with water cooling so I could get a nice OC like this, but I think I might forgo the water cooling and get these for my Xclio Windtunnel w/side fan blowers.
So... you didn't bother trying to push it any farther? Plus, 800 MHz on the core is pretty common for a GTX 470. This lazy overclocking section ruined it for me, and I'm in the market for a GTX 470.
Can you please give us the max overclock Don? That would be awesome.
Also, what fan speed is the Gigabyte and reference GTX 470s at during the temp analysis?
Doesn't 3GB of ram seem kind of low for a modern i7 gaming rig?
Yeah, 3gb is kinda low.. I wasnt even aware they made 3gb tri-channel kits for the x58
3 gigs of ram is not close to even being bad for an Intel X58 rig. I have 3 1gig supertalent ddr1800 on an Evga X58 SLI LE MOBO paired with an I7 920 overclocked to 4.1 (1.23 VCore), and 2 9800GTX+ Superclocked Sli-ed, and the entire setup flies... Even WEI score is a 7.4... It handles Crysis with buttery smoothness... Think about it, how much of your 6gigs of ram, does your system really ever use at any instance? Before 6 became affordable, 3 was the way to go, unless you just starting building computers that is...
Does the 460 have a better OC'ing capability?
Can someone please explain how they got that 9%? (20252-18070)/18070 yields the claimed 12% increase. Am I really that bad at math?