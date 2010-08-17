On The Bench: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 470 Super Overclock

Benchmark Results: Overclocked Performance

With the GPU voltage increased from 0.996 V to 1.167 V, we raise the Gigabyte GV-N470SO-13I’s core clock to 800 MHz and the shader clock to 1600 MHz. The result is a stable overclock. And, from what we’ve seen in the past, this is more than you can usually expect out of a reference GeForce GTX 470.

3DMark Vantage shows how overclocking boosts performance over the reference card by 19%.

In Crysis, the overclock really separates the Gigabyte GV-N470SO-13I from the reference GeForce GTX 470’s performance, leapfrogging into GeForce GTX 480 territory, as demonstrated in our Factory Overclocked High-End Graphics Cards review.