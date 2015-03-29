How We Test Power Supply Units

Cross-Load Tests

Cross-load tests are the real deal, since they show a PSU's performance throughout its entire operating range. For the generation of the corresponding charts, we test at 28 to 30 °C (82.4 to 86 °F) ambient, and we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than a thousand possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The provided charts show load/voltage regulation along with ripple, efficiency and noise levels.