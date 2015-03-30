Hands-On With The HTC Vive

I First Experienced VR In Barcelona
I recently tried HTC's and Valve’s Vive VR headset. I cried. And grinned. And laughed. And had one of the most amazing experiences I've ever had in my life. I was also in Barcelona (at Mobile World Congress) for the first time, and while it's definitely an amazing city, sadly (or not) my memory of that week is probably going to be of it being the one when I lost my VR virginity.
Up until this experience, I considered myself a VR virgin. I've used Gear VR, and although it’s a great experience, in the world of VR it's really just like getting to second base. There have been a few opportunities for me to use the Oculus Rift DK1, DK2 and Crescent Bay, but a combination of circumstance and not wanting to have a suboptimal experience meant I haven't used anything I'd consider full blown VR.
So if the Gear VR was second base, then my time spent using the Vive was akin to hitting a home run. Scratch that, it was like hitting a grand slam and having the ball smash the stadium lights. I should also note that in the process of losing my VR virginity, I’ve gone from being mildly interested in the technology to now being a full-blown VR fanatic.
Will games have to be written from the ground up to support the Vive, or like the Oculus Rift, can support be modded into a game? I know most of the features Vive brings to the table wouldn't be supported, but what about head-tracking? This is the one reason this decision is so difficult for me. I keep seeing developers being blown away by the Vive, but I wonder, will I be able to use it to go play minecraft, STALKER, Alien Isolation, and other games that already do support the Oculus?
Either way this future excites me and I can't wait to see what games get made with this system in mind!
The Vive use's Valve's SteamVR platform, which is a set of APIs that any developer can support in their games, and any or all aspects of the platform can be incorporated. So if there is a game that just needs to use the Vive's head-tracking feature, there is no reason a developer can't just support that one feature.
From what I understand the Vive is the first of hopefully many solutions built on SteamVR. There may be different versions of the Vive from HTC themselves (such as a kit without the controllers etc.), or there may be cheaper headsets from other manufacturers that are built on SteamVR.
Either way, I think if one is questioning if games that currently support Oculus now will also support SteamVR in the future, I would say most definitely. That is, other than platform exclusives, which there surely will be a few of -- for example, I'm pretty sure EVE: Valkyrie will be Oculus and Morpheus only.
I'm sure there'll either be a Vive starter kit minus the controllers, or another OEM will partner with Valve to make an entry-level SteamVR headset for sit down only gaming experiences.
I will buy a VR, no doubt, but want the best one, even if I have to overpay a bit.
I want to run it at high fps, no motion sickness, etc etc etc.
Then I will fire up crysis for my unsuspecting new lady friend :D.