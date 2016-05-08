Trending

iBuyPower MEK Mechanical Keyboard Review

The iBuyPower MEK is actually a rebranded Gamdias Hermes Lite. It comes with TTC Red switches, and the price is right, but this keyboard has some issues.

Tests And Performance

Key Rollover

The issues we noticed in our teardown were borne out in our key rollover tests. The MEK is listed as having 21KRO and 6KRO (you can toggle between them in the software), but under no circumstances could we get the features to work correctly.

For example, with 6KRO, you can depress and hold QWERTY (for example), and all six keys will register. On the MEK, only QWER would register; T and Y would not. However, I could get QWER and two other keys, such as UI or OP, to register. Experimenting with different key combinations yielded similarly inconsistent results.

What this tells me is that the key matrix is befouled in some way. In the teardown, I noted some holes in the soldering, as well as the fact that the PCB is single-sided, and those manufacturing issues are likely the culprits of the failed KRO.

Audio

There is not much to say about the quality of the MEK's sound, which is to say, things are mostly clean. There's a bit of extra "ping," to be sure, but it's fairly minimal.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Nintendork 09 May 2016 03:59
    Dunno but it sounds noisier than pretty much all of the othes mechanical reds reviewed on this site or in youtube.
  • g-unit1111 09 May 2016 05:03
    Mechanical keyboards are just like any other product - you get what you pay for. A $60 mechanical keyboard would be a step up from a $20 membrane keyboard, but there's also the quality factor. I paid $60 for a Cooler Master Storm a few years back and it feels like a $60 keyboard. Whereas I paid $130 for a Corsair K70 and it feels like a $130 keyboard should.
  • toddybody 09 May 2016 10:48
    While I agree with "you get what you pay for" in general, there are some exceptions. The CM Storm Quickfire I bought (~70) is higher quality than the Logitech and Razer Mechs I've demo'd. I think price/quality balance is the most important..some people think 150.00 on a Ducky KB is worth it...others disagree.
  • DotNetMaster777 09 May 2016 21:07
    Mechanical Keyboard good to try it !
  • c_rex 10 May 2016 00:43
    Outstanding review. While it was clear that this was not a favorite keyboard, you gave the plusses and minuses that a keyboard shopper would look for. Your opinion was not thinly veiled (which I appreciate). I have one of these keyboards on my desk as I recently purchased a gaming pc from iBuyPower (which rocks) and this keyboard came with it, `but I haven't used it. I have a higher end keyboard with which I am absolutely thrilled and will never likely use the Mek. I wondered how it performed. I will say that having used way too many other keyboards, based on your review I would use the Mek over any membrane keyboard including the Razer Deathstalker Ultimate (which I have). So anyone looking for a budget mechanical should consider the upside on this keyboard as affordable. You might find one on a local ad site or fleabay for less than retail. Anyhow, thanks for this review. It is nice to see reviews for the much less than top of the line gear for budding hardware fanatics to understand all ends of the available spectrum.
  • scolaner 10 May 2016 15:38
    This is (in part) exactly why we're reviewing keyboards. To me, keyboard pricing in the industry is all over the map. There seems to be little rhyme or reason to it, and therefore I believe that there are probably bargains to be found. And so we rip these suckers apart to see what's under the hood. :)
