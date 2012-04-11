Do AMD's Radeon HD 7000s Trade Image Quality For Performance?

Test System And Benchmarks

While the primary test system we used is specified below, we also recreated our results on a number of systems in order to verify the image quality issues we encountered.

When viewing the screenshots, keep in mind that all of the games from which we captured screenshots have some inevitable variation that don't impact texture quality. For instance, Crysis 2 and Battlefield 3 employ dust and fog effects that can't be timed exactly. Skyrim features a lot of moving grass and foliage. Metro 2033 has flickering lights. As a result, we can't XOR an image to come up with a definitive word on driver influence. Fortunately, we're not looking for general differences, but rather the appearance of texture quality specifically.

Also note that screenshots are blown up to 200% to make the differences easier to spot.

Now, let’s get the specifications and particulars out of the way so we can move on to the actual analysis: