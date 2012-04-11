Do AMD's Radeon HD 7000s Trade Image Quality For Performance?

Press Drivers Versus AMD's Official Builds
On the previous page, we used the driver that AMD provided to members of the press when it launched Radeon HD 7800. This piece of software was never made available to the public. So, let's compare notes using the company's Catalyst 12.2 WHQL driver. This build didn't yet support the Radeon HD 7800-series cards, so we're using the Radeon HD 7970 and 6970 to test instead. Bear in mind that all of this testing started before Catalyst 12.3 emerged, but we'll address that, too.
There's seemingly no difference between Catalyst 12.2 and the press driver that accompanied AMD's Radeon HD 7800-series cards.
As a result, we're pretty confident that the issue isn't a matter of shenanigans on AMD's part, trying to game its launch driver for the sake of better numbers. A problem still exists, though, and it either involves AMD's Radeon HD 7000-series hardware or it's an ongoing driver issue impacting its shipping software, too.
Well, not that I mind knowing that it can be fixed with a driver update, but I find it unnecessary for the average gamer to worry about these minor differences with image quality (knowing it's "fixed" is more of a placebo than an actual improvement of gaming experience). Not to mention that the typical gamer plays on 6-bit TN-panel monitors because "HURR 1ms RESPONSE TIME HOLY SHIT BEST SCREEN EVER" and they in turn elect to give up the superior color gamut and viewing angles conferred by IPS panels. They ought to the last ones who deserve to complain about image quality, at any rate.
Going from a dell u2711 2560 x 1600 to a asus vg278h 120hz 2ms tn panel, there is a clear difference in gaming. The u2711 compared to vg278h feels sluggish. The image quality, sharpness and color is clearly better in u2711, but the lag is terribly noticable.
Once you get a real gaming monitor, you will see the difference for yourself. TN 120hz monitors are the only true choice for pro gaming, imo.