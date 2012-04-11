Trending

Do AMD's Radeon HD 7000s Trade Image Quality For Performance?

We discovered blurry textures when we reviewed the Radeon HD 7800s, so now we're performing an in-depth investigation. Why does the Radeon HD 6000 series demonstrate crisper image quality? Is performance affected? Does AMD know about the issue?

Press Drivers Versus AMD's Official Builds

On the previous page, we used the driver that AMD provided to members of the press when it launched Radeon HD 7800. This piece of software was never made available to the public. So, let's compare notes using the company's Catalyst 12.2 WHQL driver. This build didn't yet support the Radeon HD 7800-series cards, so we're using the Radeon HD 7970 and 6970 to test instead. Bear in mind that all of this testing started before Catalyst 12.3 emerged, but we'll address that, too.

There's seemingly no difference between Catalyst 12.2 and the press driver that accompanied AMD's Radeon HD 7800-series cards.

As a result, we're pretty confident that the issue isn't a matter of shenanigans on AMD's part, trying to game its launch driver for the sake of better numbers. A problem still exists, though, and it either involves AMD's Radeon HD 7000-series hardware or it's an ongoing driver issue impacting its shipping software, too.

256 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lahawzel 11 April 2012 11:50
    These differences are things that no one would ever notice if tech review sites didn't point them out.

    Well, not that I mind knowing that it can be fixed with a driver update, but I find it unnecessary for the average gamer to worry about these minor differences with image quality (knowing it's "fixed" is more of a placebo than an actual improvement of gaming experience). Not to mention that the typical gamer plays on 6-bit TN-panel monitors because "HURR 1ms RESPONSE TIME HOLY SHIT BEST SCREEN EVER" and they in turn elect to give up the superior color gamut and viewing angles conferred by IPS panels. They ought to the last ones who deserve to complain about image quality, at any rate.
    Reply
  • nebun 11 April 2012 12:01
    got to love nvidia....why is it that most of AMD's graphics are blurry?
    Reply
  • nebun 11 April 2012 12:03
    Almost forgot...AMD was caught lying again :)...what a shame
    Reply
  • buzznut 11 April 2012 12:04
    Huh, don't know about all of that but thx for the article. I do think its important to bring such things to the vendor's attention and follow up to see if they respond appropriately. Good job!
    Reply
  • therabiddeer 11 April 2012 12:05
    Is it just me or is toms heavily biased towards nvidia? We see tons of articles for the Nvidia 6xx but very few for the 7xxx. Nothing negative for nvidia, but an article like this for AMD's, which is already being fixed even though it is undetectable... and the fix doesnt even yield a real change in framerates.
    Reply
  • the associate 11 April 2012 12:05
    "HURR 1ms RESPONSE TIME HOLY SHIT BEST SCREEN EVER"

    HAHAHAHAHA
    Oh man that made my night. But yea, that's exactly why I just got a panny st30 screen, tn's are just garbage, and lcd just can't do black. As for framerate lag? Doesn't affect my average scoreboard k/d ratios, or lap times, or whatever other "precision" timing actions both online and offline.
    Least I got a screen that can do my cards justice, this also makes me glad I got my crossfire setup with the 6780's instead of waiting for the 7000 series...

    Reply
  • SteelCity1981 11 April 2012 12:06
    Nothing new really early driver support for new graphics cards always have their bugs, but normally by the 3rd supported driver version a lot of the generel bugs are normally fixed, because by then a lot more people own that card series thus giving a lot more feedback to the gpu company about the drivers suppported for that card.
    Reply
  • the associate 11 April 2012 12:06
    6870's**
    Reply
  • neon neophyte 11 April 2012 12:26
    Do AMD's Radeon HD 7000s Trade Image Quality For Performance?

    No, no they do not
    Reply
  • airborne11b 11 April 2012 12:29
    the associate"HURR 1ms RESPONSE TIME HOLY SHIT BEST SCREEN EVER"HAHAHAHAHAOh man that made my night. But yea, that's exactly why I just got a panny st30 screen, tn's are just garbage, and lcd just can't do black. As for framerate lag? Doesn't affect my average scoreboard k/d ratios, or lap times, or whatever other "precision" timing actions both online and offline.Least I got a screen that can do my cards justice, this also makes me glad I got my crossfire setup with the 6780's instead of waiting for the 7000 series...
    Going from a dell u2711 2560 x 1600 to a asus vg278h 120hz 2ms tn panel, there is a clear difference in gaming. The u2711 compared to vg278h feels sluggish. The image quality, sharpness and color is clearly better in u2711, but the lag is terribly noticable.

    Once you get a real gaming monitor, you will see the difference for yourself. TN 120hz monitors are the only true choice for pro gaming, imo.
    Reply