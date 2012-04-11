Do AMD's Radeon HD 7000s Trade Image Quality For Performance?

Press Drivers Versus AMD's Official Builds

On the previous page, we used the driver that AMD provided to members of the press when it launched Radeon HD 7800. This piece of software was never made available to the public. So, let's compare notes using the company's Catalyst 12.2 WHQL driver. This build didn't yet support the Radeon HD 7800-series cards, so we're using the Radeon HD 7970 and 6970 to test instead. Bear in mind that all of this testing started before Catalyst 12.3 emerged, but we'll address that, too.

There's seemingly no difference between Catalyst 12.2 and the press driver that accompanied AMD's Radeon HD 7800-series cards.

As a result, we're pretty confident that the issue isn't a matter of shenanigans on AMD's part, trying to game its launch driver for the sake of better numbers. A problem still exists, though, and it either involves AMD's Radeon HD 7000-series hardware or it's an ongoing driver issue impacting its shipping software, too.