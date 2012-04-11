Do AMD's Radeon HD 7000s Trade Image Quality For Performance?

Three Different Catalyst A.I. Settings
There's another variable to test: the Catalyst Control Center’s texture filtering quality setting, part of the Catalyst A.I. slider.
We tested the Radeon HD 7870 and Radeon HD 6970 using all three Catalyst A.I. settings exposed in the driver panel: Performance, Quality (the default setting), and High Quality.
Very interestingly, the Radeon HD 7870's output improves a lot at the High Quality setting, approaching a texture detail level close to the Radeon HD 6000 series at its default Quality setting. Also, the Radeon HD 6970's texture quality at its Performance setting drops close to what the Radeon HD 7870 looks like by default, but doesn’t change that much between Quality and High Quality.
Now we know the texture filtering quality setting gives us some control over AMD's problem. It's good that the Radeon HD 7000s can be made to look better through altered driver settings, though it's disturbing that the latest cards require tweaks in order to achieve the image quality of previous-generation cards. Naturally, we're inclined to question the performance impact of bumping the Catalyst A.I. setting to High Quality, and that's what we'll test next.
Well, not that I mind knowing that it can be fixed with a driver update, but I find it unnecessary for the average gamer to worry about these minor differences with image quality (knowing it's "fixed" is more of a placebo than an actual improvement of gaming experience). Not to mention that the typical gamer plays on 6-bit TN-panel monitors because "HURR 1ms RESPONSE TIME HOLY SHIT BEST SCREEN EVER" and they in turn elect to give up the superior color gamut and viewing angles conferred by IPS panels. They ought to the last ones who deserve to complain about image quality, at any rate.
HAHAHAHAHA
Oh man that made my night. But yea, that's exactly why I just got a panny st30 screen, tn's are just garbage, and lcd just can't do black. As for framerate lag? Doesn't affect my average scoreboard k/d ratios, or lap times, or whatever other "precision" timing actions both online and offline.
Least I got a screen that can do my cards justice, this also makes me glad I got my crossfire setup with the 6780's instead of waiting for the 7000 series...
No, no they do not
Going from a dell u2711 2560 x 1600 to a asus vg278h 120hz 2ms tn panel, there is a clear difference in gaming. The u2711 compared to vg278h feels sluggish. The image quality, sharpness and color is clearly better in u2711, but the lag is terribly noticable.
Once you get a real gaming monitor, you will see the difference for yourself. TN 120hz monitors are the only true choice for pro gaming, imo.