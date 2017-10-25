Intel Core i5-8400 Review: Six Cores On A Budget

Project CARS, Far Cry Primal & Rise of the Tomb Raider

Project CARS

Given the results we've seen in other threaded titles, our results in Project CARS aren't surprising. Intel's Coffee Lake models establish a quantifiable lead over Kaby Lake-based chips.

An overclocked Ryzen 5 1600X is also competitive, though it's a lot more expensive than Core i5-8400. Of course, you could always go for the Ryzen 5 1600, which offers similar performance as the 1600X after overclocking. But it'd still trail the Core i5-8400.

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry Primal's Dunia Engine 2 responds well to high clock rates and IPC throughput. However, it also seems to like when we turn off simultaneous multi-threading.

Both Coffee Lake-based Core i5s are tied, likely due to a graphics-imposed bottleneck.

The overclocked Ryzen 5 1600X and 1500X beat Intel's Kaby Lake processors. Then again, the -7600K is overclockable itself, so it'd offer additional performance if we pushed beyond stock settings.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider shows three Core i5s essentially tied for first place, likely due to a graphics bottleneck.

The Core i5-7400 shows us its less attractive side, kicking out several disturbing frame time outliers that manifest as visible stuttering.



