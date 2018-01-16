Intel Core i3-8100 CPU Review

VRMark & 3DMark
Intel architectures tend to perform best in the VRMark tests, and that trend continues with Core i3-8100. The pricier -8350K leverages its higher clock rate to beat Intel's Core i3-8100. Meanwhile, it's noteworthy that the Core i3-7100 lands at the bottom of our chart. This is a trend we'll see continue through several of our tests.
Core i3-8100 competes readily against AMD's Ryzen 3 1300X and 1200 during the 3DMark physics and CPU tests. The Ryzen 5 1500X and 1400 enjoy a significant advantage from their eight threads. But then again, they're also more expensive.
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
Ashes of the Singularity is a heavily-threaded game that performs best on CPUs with lots of cores. Even still, Core i3-8100 scores impressively well compared to its quad-threaded competitors. It even outstrips the 4C/8T Ryzen 5 1400 at stock settings.
Ryzen 3 1200 features a 3.1 GHz base and 3.4 GHz boost frequency, which hampers performance during this CPU-intensive benchmark. Even the dual-core Core i3-7350K is allowed to squeak past. Then again, an overclocked Core i3-8350K surprisingly leads the six-core Core i5-8400, so high clock rates clearly pay off, too.
Just a glaring sign that the articles value comparison is off, in real life.
https://www.cpubenchmark.net/compare.php?cmp=3103&cmp=1896&cmp=827
The performance loss might change the results here significantly. I know it's a lot of work, but I think we need new benchmarks for pretty much all Intel's new models. The current numbers are no longer accurate. Maybe retest some of AMD's to see if there is much, if any effect on their performance as well.