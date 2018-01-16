Intel Core i3-8100 CPU Review

Project CARS
Core i5-8400 demonstrates the benefit of six cores in a threaded game, leading Intel's Core i3-8100 by a significant margin. Still, the Core i3-8100 wields its four cores to great effect, beating the price-comparable Ryzen models by ~13 FPS and sliding past the pricier Ryzen 5s, even after we overclock them.
Again, the Core i3-7100 tumbles down the chart, falling 24 FPS behind its Coffee Lake-based successor. That's a ~39% generational speed-up in this title.
Far Cry Primal
Far Cry Primal's Dunia Engine 2 responds well to high clock rates and IPC throughput. However, it also seems to run better with simultaneous multi-threading disabled. That plays well to the Core i5/i3 and Ryzen 3 models, which don't feature SMT support.
As expected, Core i3-8100 leaps over its previous-generation counterpart, but lags the Core i3-8350K.
Even after we lock frequencies to the same 3.9 GHz, our overclocked Ryzen 5 1400 trails the 4C/8T Ryzen 5 1500X. The tuned 1400 wasn't stable with its memory set to 3200 MT/s. Instead, we could only achieve 2933 MT/s, which does affect gaming performance. We suspect the Ryzen 5 1400's 8MB of L3 cache, which is half of what the 1500X includes, has an impact on some workloads.
Rise of the Tomb Raider
is a recurrent thorn in AMD's side. Recent patches fixed the most glaring issues, but Intel processors still handily outperform their Ryzen competition. The Core i3-7100 again shows how significantly the entry-level Kaby Lake-based CPUs fall behind today's Coffee Lake models.
Just a glaring sign that the articles value comparison is off, in real life.
The performance loss might change the results here significantly. I know it's a lot of work, but I think we need new benchmarks for pretty much all Intel's new models. The current numbers are no longer accurate. Maybe retest some of AMD's to see if there is much, if any effect on their performance as well.