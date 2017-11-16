Intel Core i3-8350K Review

Project CARS, Far Cry Primal & Rise of the Tomb Raider

Project CARS

Core i3-8350K performs surprisingly well in Project CARS, even beating the 6C/6T Core i5-8400. This could be because the -8350K features a stock 4 GHz clock rate, while Core i5-8400's base 2.8 GHz is pushed up to 4 GHz via Turbo Boost and may not benefit fully from its peak frequency bin.

Surprisingly, the overclocked Ryzen 5 1600 trails Intel's overclocked Core i3-7350K.

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry Primal's Dunia Engine 2 responds well to high clock rates and IPC throughput. However, it also seems to prefer simultaneous multi-threading disabled. That plays well to the Core i5 and i3 models, which don't feature Hyper-Threading.

Intel's processors clump together at the top of the chart with nearly identical frame rates. But a bit of tuning helps the Core i3-8350K break through that 101 FPS ceiling.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider is a thorn in AMD's side. Even after recent game updates, which helped fix the most glaring issues, our test pool separates into two distinct tiers with the Intel processors up top and AMD processors below. We've seen this play out through most of our game testing with Coffee Lake-based CPUs.

Of course, while Intel wins when we look at raw performance, AMD still has a compelling value story, particularly in the application testing...



