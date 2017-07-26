Intel Core i7-7820X Skylake-X Review

Civilization VI & Battlefield 1
Civilization VI AI Test
Core i9-7900X suffered tremendously during our Civilization VI graphics test, but it clings onto a leading spot in the more CPU-focused AI benchmark. This is surprising considering the metric's preference for quad-core processors.
Even more surprising, Core i7-7820X falls to the bottom of our field. We retested several times with varying parameters, but there is no clear answer to explain the -7820X's lackluster performance. Overclocking helps the -7820X overtake a stock Ryzen 7 1800X, but it embarrassingly trails the tuned six-core Ryzen 5 1600X.
Civilization VI Graphics Test
Core i7-7820X joins Core i9-7900X at the bottom of this chart, while the 8-core Broadwell-E-based -6900K takes pole position. The Ryzen models are very competitive; they outperform both Skylake-X processors.
Intel suggested to us that some programs might require optimizations to accommodate its new mesh topology. Civilization VI appears to be among them.
Battlefield 1 (DX11)
The Core i7-7820X shows up ahead of Core i7-6900K on our chart, though the difference is tiny. Although Ryzen takes the bottom positions, again, we're talking about a slight loss of average frame rate compared to much more expensive CPUs. Without question, our Battlefield 1 benchmark is mostly graphics-bound.
The processor is selling for $420 or less. Heck I bought mine yesterday from Fry's for $393
Not to mention the fact that you can find the 1700 for even less, and more than likely be able to bump the clocks to atleast match the 1800x. Microcenter was selling them for 269.99 last week.
Perhaps full blown profesionals who need something a bit better than what Ryzen has right now but can go for an i9 would appreciate this, but even hen he/she/it would probably wait to see what threadripper had to offer.
"However, you do have to tolerate a "mere" 28 lanes of PCIe 3.0. Last generation, Core i7-6850K in roughly the same price range gave you 40 lanes, so we consider the drop to 28 a regression. Granted, AMD only exposes 16 lanes with Ryzen 7, so Intel does end the PCIe comparison ahead."
Doesn't Ryzen have 24 lanes? Still under intel but I'm pretty sure there's more than 16 lanes.
Ryzen does have 24 lanes, but only 16 are usable, 8 are dedicated to chipset and storage needs.
16X are available for graphics as 1x16 or 2x8.
4X dedicated for M.2
4X for the chipset that's split into 8x PCI-E v2 by the X370 and allocated dynamically IIRC
I actually do have work application which can utilize the multi-core.
will take em a couple quarters to figure out what to do. but i'm loving the price/performance amd has brought to the table and know intel will have no choice but to cut prices.
this is always good for the buyers :D