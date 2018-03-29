Intel NUC 8 VR (NUC8i7HVK) Review: Core i7, AMD Vega Meet in Hades Canyon

Rendering, Encoding & Compression
Rendering
Tuning the Kaby Lake-G processor to 4.5 GHz yields a first-place finish in the single-core Cinebench test by virtue of its frequency advantage. But even the fact that a stock NUC 8 VR nearly matches the Core i3-7350K impresses us.
Moving over to the multi-core test finds the NUC losing ground. After all, desktop-oriented CPUs tend to have more cores, larger power budgets, and beefier coolers. But the stock NUC8i7HVK still proves agile, besting AMD's Ryzen 5 1500X.
Kaby Lake-G doesn't look as hot in the single-core POV-Ray benchmark, and the CPUs with higher core/thread counts kick on their afterburners in the multi-core metric.
PCMark 10's Video Editing test finds the NUC 8 VR with an astonishing lead over a number of desktop CPUs. We re-ran it on each configuration, verifying the results and settings alike. In contrast, the NUC8i7HVK isn't as compelling in the Rendering and Visualization workload.
Encoding & Compression
LAME is the quintessential example of a single-threaded workload, so we fully expected the 4.5 GHz configuration to carve out a lead. Again, the NUC 8 VR is very competitive in light productivity tasks thanks to a snappy architecture and its ability to boost beyond 4 GHz and spin back down before crossing any thermal boundaries.
Our threaded compression and decompression tests adsorb data directly from system memory, thus removing storage from the performance equation. Both overclocked NUC configurations benefit from tuned memory that feeds the greedy cores with plenty of throughput. But AMD's Ryzen 5 1600X serves as a prime example of how parallelization helps improve performance in threaded applications.
Notice that the overclocked NUC configurations aren't in the HandBrake and y-cruncher charts. This is due to an apparent bug in Intel's AVX offset that affects clock rates in every workload (even idle) during an overclock, not just AVX-optimized software.
For $1000, how much do you get with this box? A case, power supply, motherboard, GPU, and CPU. You need to supply several hundred dollars in components to finish it off. The performance is decent, but not great compared to a i3 8350K + GTX 1060. So what advantage does this offer over building your own MicroATX computer?
You could argue that graphics cards are over priced right now but what happens when they come down in price? The NUC8i7HVK would be REALLY cool if the final price of a complete system was $1000, but I feel like it doesn't offer enough as it is right now.
Your average person that just needs an office computer won't buy this at $1k, you can get a much cheaper NUC and throw in a SSD and that will work fine. Why pay a premium for a cute little powerful box, if you want small and portable you can get a laptop for cheaper. If they would have priced this at $600 barebones it would have been much more appealing to your average user that might want to play the occasional game at 1080P.
Great product, pricing is just too off to make sense. For this money I would look at ASRock's STX form factor.
However:
So, it seems the legit complaint is that they used a standard GTX 1060, instead of something closer to the Max-Q model. Here's how they compare:
http://gpuboss.com/gpus/GeForce-GTX-1060-Max-Q-vs-GIGABYTE-GeForce-GTX-1060-G1-Gaming
I think the Quadro P2000 would be pretty close to the GTX 1060 Max-Q:
https://www.nvidia.com/content/dam/en-zz/Solutions/design-visualization/documents/Quadro-P2000-US-03Feb17.pdf
But, it's not a perfect match, and it would make for a slightly awkward comparison, probably raising more fuss than the card they chose. Still, they should've at least used a slower GTX 1060, like one of the ITX-friendly single-fan cards.
I wonder how AMD APUs would fare with HBM memory available to its CPU and GPU.
The dedicated comparison should have been the RX 570/580 4GB GDDR5 to remove any nvidia vs amd optimizations difference from the equation.
Probably next year with Zen 2.
I totally agree. As of now it is impossible to know what this VEGA 11 chip really is in comparison to APU.