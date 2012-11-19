Which Web Browser Is Best Under Windows 8?

Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera

As you may have heard, Safari for Windows is no longer with us. Alas, the top five become the top four.

Windows 8 Web Browser Grand Prix Competitors

Chrome

Vendor:GoogleDebut:9/02/2008Layout Engine:WebKitJavaScript Engine:V8Current Version:23Supported Platforms:Android, iOS, Linux, OS X, WindowsWBGP Championships:Seven (Two for Linux)Download Google Chrome

Firefox

Vendor:MozillaDebut:11/09/2004Layout Engine:Gecko 2.0JavaScript Engine:JaegerMonkeyCurrent Version:16Supported Platforms:Android, Linux, OS X, WindowsWBGP Championships:ThreeDownload Mozilla Firefox

Internet Explorer

Vendor:MicrosoftDebut:8/16/1995Layout Engine:TridentJavaScript Engine:ChakraCurrent Version:10Supported Platforms:Windows 8, Windows RTWBGP Championships:TwoDownload Internet Explorer

Opera

Vendor:Opera SoftwareDebut:12/09/1996Layout Engine:PrestoJavaScript Engine:CarakanCurrent Version:12.10Supported Platforms:Android, iOS, Linux, OS X, WindowsWBGP Championships:Two (One for Windows XP)Download Opera

Let's take a quick look at the test setup and current benchmark suite before we get started.