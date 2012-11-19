Which Web Browser Is Best Under Windows 8?

Test Setup And Benchmark Suite

With the exception of a new cable modem, our test setup hasn't changed since the last time we ran the Grand Prix.

Test System Specs Operating System 1 Microsoft Windows 8 Enterprise Evaluation (64-bit)

Operating System 2Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate SP1 (64-bit)

ProcessorIntel Core i5-2500K @ 3.3 GHz (quad-core)MotherboardGigabyte GA-Z68XP-UD3 (F10 BIOS)Memory8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB)GraphicsAsus GeForce GTX 560 Ti 1 GB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0 x16)StorageSeagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB CacheOpticalAsus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/ASPower SupplyCorsair TX750W (750 W max)CaseZalman MS-1000 HS2CPU CoolerScythe Mugen 2 Revision BMonitorHP 2509b 25-inch LCD (1920x1080)KeyboardLogitech Wireless Keyboard K320MouseLogitech Wireless Trackball M570Local Web Server SpecsOperating SystemUbuntu 12.04.1 LTS Server Edition "Precise Pangolin" (32-bit)ProcessorIntel Pentium 4 @ 2.41 GHzMotherboardBiostar P4M80-M4Memory768 MB DDR @ 333 MT/sGraphicsNvidia GeForce FX 5500 128 MB DDR (AGP)StorageWestern Digital Caviar SE WD1600AAJD, 160 GB EIDE, 7200 RPMExtra PackagesApache2, MySQL Client, MySQL Server, PHP5, PHP-GD, PHP5-MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, SSH, Node.js, NPMNetwork SpecsISP ServiceCox Preferred (18 Mb/s down, 2 Mb/s up)ModemArris Touchstone Telephony Modem TM502GRouterLinksys WRT54G2 V1Benchmark SuitePage Load TimeCold Start Time (Yahoo! homepage, Cached)Hot Start Time (Yahoo! homepage, Cached)Cold Start Time (Eight Tabs, Cached)Hot Start Time (Eight Tabs, Cached)Uncached Load Time (Eight Test Pages)Cached Load Time (Eight Test Pages)HTML5GUIMark2 HTML5 (Four Tests)Asteroids HTML5 Canvas 2D And JavaScriptHTML5 Canvas Performance TestImpact HTML5 BenchmarkCSSCSS Stress Test And Performance Profiling - CSS Speed TestCSS Stress Test And Performance Profiling - CSS3 Speed TestMaze SolverJavaScriptRIABench JavaScript (Eight Tests)Apple SunSpider v0.9.1 (Google Mod)Mozilla Kraken v1.1Futuremark Peacekeeper v2.0DOMMozilla Dromaeo DOM CoreHardware AccelerationFacebook JSGameBench v0.4.1WebVizBenchPsychedelic BrowsingMozilla WebGL FishIE TankChrome Experiments WebGL Solar SystemMemory EfficiencyMemory Usage (Single Tab)Memory Usage (40 Tabs)Memory Management (-39 Tabs)Memory Management (-39 Tabs, Two Additional Minutes)ReliabilityProper Page LoadsSecurityBrowserscope SecurityStandards ConformanceHTML5Test.comThe CSS3 TestEcmascript Language test262

Although applicable links are included in the table above, we've also created a delicious account dedicated to chronicling links to Web Browser Grand Prix benchmarks. We removed the Responsiveness measurement because they're too subjective and too difficult to properly gauge on the modern test system. Detailed methodologies are explained on the individual benchmark pages.