Overclocking Core i7-3770K: Learning To Live With Compromise

Test System And Benchmarks

LGA 1155 Platform LGA 1155 Platform Intel DZ77GA-70K, Chipset: Intel Z77 Express, BIOS: 3254 LGA 1155 Processors Intel Core i7-3770K (22 nm, Ivy Bridge, D2), 4C/8T, 3.5 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache w/ HD Graphics 4000, 77 W TDP, 3.9 GHz max. Turbo BoostIntel Core i7-2600K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/8T, 3.4 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.8 GHz max. Turbo Boost Memory 2 x 4 GB DDR3-1600, Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX LGA 2011 Platform LGA 2011 Platform Intel DX79SI, Chipset: Intel X79 Express, BIOS: 280B LGA 2011 Processor Intel Core i7-3960X (32 nm, Sandy Bridge-E), 6C/12T, 3.3 GHz, 6 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 15 MB L3 Cache, 130 W TDP, 3.9 GHz max. Turbo Boost Memory 4 x 4 GB DDR3-1600, Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX CPU Cooler Arctic Cooler Freezer 13 Platform Components Discrete Graphics AMD Radeon HD 6850, GPU: Cypress (775 MHz), Graphics RAM: 1024 MB GDDR5 (2000 MHz), Stream Processors: 960 System Drive Samsung PM810, 256 GB, SATA 3 Gb/s Power Supply Seasonic X-760, SS-760KM Aktive PFC F3 System Software & Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate x64 SP1 Drivers and Settings AMD Radeon Drivers AMD Catalyst 12.3 Suite for Windows 7 Intel Chipset Drivers Chipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.3.0.1020 Intel Rapid Storage Ver: 11.1.0.1006

For our test, we tuned each system to the maximum clock frequency it'd support without sacrificing stability. We used a Freezer 13 air cooler from Arctic Cooling. For the sake of a fair comparison, we used DDR3-1600 memory for all systems. While faster RAM could have resulted in a percentage point gain here and there, it does not change the relative performance of overclocked CPUs that much.