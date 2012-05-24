Overclocking Core i7-3770K: Learning To Live With Compromise

Test System And Benchmarks
|LGA 1155 Platform
|LGA 1155 Platform
|Intel DZ77GA-70K, Chipset: Intel Z77 Express, BIOS: 3254
|LGA 1155 Processors
|Intel Core i7-3770K (22 nm, Ivy Bridge, D2), 4C/8T, 3.5 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache w/ HD Graphics 4000, 77 W TDP, 3.9 GHz max. Turbo BoostIntel Core i7-2600K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/8T, 3.4 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.8 GHz max. Turbo Boost
|Memory
|2 x 4 GB DDR3-1600, Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX
|LGA 2011 Platform
|LGA 2011 Platform
|Intel DX79SI, Chipset: Intel X79 Express, BIOS: 280B
|LGA 2011 Processor
|Intel Core i7-3960X (32 nm, Sandy Bridge-E), 6C/12T, 3.3 GHz, 6 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 15 MB L3 Cache, 130 W TDP, 3.9 GHz max. Turbo Boost
|Memory
|4 x 4 GB DDR3-1600, Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX
|CPU Cooler
|Arctic Cooler Freezer 13
|Platform Components
|Discrete Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 6850, GPU: Cypress (775 MHz), Graphics RAM: 1024 MB GDDR5 (2000 MHz), Stream Processors: 960
|System Drive
|Samsung PM810, 256 GB, SATA 3 Gb/s
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-760, SS-760KM Aktive PFC F3
|System Software & Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate x64 SP1
|Drivers and Settings
|AMD Radeon Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 12.3 Suite for Windows 7
|Intel Chipset Drivers
|Chipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.3.0.1020
|Intel Rapid Storage
|Ver: 11.1.0.1006
For our test, we tuned each system to the maximum clock frequency it'd support without sacrificing stability. We used a Freezer 13 air cooler from Arctic Cooling. For the sake of a fair comparison, we used DDR3-1600 memory for all systems. While faster RAM could have resulted in a percentage point gain here and there, it does not change the relative performance of overclocked CPUs that much.
|Audio Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|iTunes
|Version: 9.0.3.15, Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min., Convert to AAC audio format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3, Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, Convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|Video Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.6, Video: THG Video (1920x1080, 25 frames, Canon EOS 7D) 1 min 23 s, Audio: PCM, 48 000 Hz, Two-Channel, English, to Video: AVC1 Audio1: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
|MainConcept Reference v2
|Version: 2.0.0.1555, MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Application Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|7-Zip
|Version 9.22, LZMA2, Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|WinRAR
|Version 4.0, RAR, Syntax "winrar a -r -m3", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2012
|Version: 10 x64, Rendering Space Flyby Mentalray (SPECapc_3dsmax9), Frame: 248, Resolution: 1440x1080
|Blender
|Version: 2.62, Syntax blender -b Helicopter-2.6.1-toms.blend -f 1, Helicopter-2.6.1 (scene-Helicopter-2.6.1.blend) Frame: 1, Resolution: 1280x720, Threads: Auto-Detect
|Cinebench 11.5
|Version 11.5 Build CB25720DEMO, CPU Test single- and multi-threaded
|Adobe After Effects CS5.5
|Create Video which includes three Streams, Frames: 210, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneously: on
|Adobe Premiere Pro CS5.5
|Video length 2 min 21s, Export to H.264 Blu-ray, Source 960x720, Output 1280x720
|Adobe Photoshop CS 5.1 (64-Bit)
|Version: 11, Filtering a 16 MB TIF (15000x7266), Filters: Radial Blur (Amount: 10; Method: zoom; Quality: good) Shape Blur (Radius: 46 px; custom shape: Trademark symbol), Median (Radius: 1px), Polar Coordinates, (Rectangular to Polar)
|Adobe Acrobat X Professional
|Version: 10.0.0 Pro, == Printing Preferences Menu ==, Default Settings: Standard, == Adobe PDF Security - Edit Menu ==, Encrypt all documents (128-bit RC4), Open Password: 123, Permissions Password: 321
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2010
|Version: 14.0.4734.1000 (32-bit), PPT to PDF, PowerPoint Document (115 Pages), Adobe PDF-Printer
|Abbyy FineReader
|Version: 10 Professional Build (10.0.102.82), Read PDF save to Doc, Source:Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Matlab
|R2011a, Internal Benchmark: 10 runs
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.03
|PCMark 7
|Version: 1.0.4.0
1. Are there plans to release any K CPU's without the HD4000? will they OC higher?
2. Any chance of intel releasing a second stepping of K-series IB chips?
It's very interesting that replacing the paste makes so much difference. This is obviously something Intel is aware of, since they do plenty of testing, and obviously chose anyway. Would a few pennies be worth it for a processor that is clearly on the higher end of the scale? Probably not.
Most likely, they want to keep selling their real high end processors, and it just won't do to have the 3770K beating their 2011 processors, or being very competitive with the successors to that line when they come out. It makes perfect sense. The 3770K is still a great processor, but if you're really looking for the best, it simply will not do. You're forced to buy the more expensive 3960X, and later the even better IB successor to it, which you can bet will have far better paste, and so will overclock significantly better.
It's genius. A great product for the vast majority, while leaving more expensive products as the best option for that elite that will actually spend $600 to $1000 for a processor.
Well done, Intel. It's not like AMD has anything to say about it.
but, with small die size = small area for heat dissipation,
...an irony that needs to be solved.
They perform worse than decent air coolers. The lower end ones (think corsair's h60) perform like mid-low range air coolers and cost more. The better ones (h100 or antec's 920) perform on par or worse and with more noise than a similarly priced noctua. If noctuas looks too ugly for you, phantek and several others offer similar performing models.
The only reason to get closed loop lc is for looks. I admit they do give your build a nice clean look. That doesn't warrant "So, we're recommending a closed-loop liquid cooling setup, at least" though. If you'd changed that to "We're recommending higher end aftermarket coolers for a decent oc", it would've made more sense.
Anyway, I'm just nit-picking a single line from the article. All in all, it was a good read. It just makes me upset to hear wrong advice.