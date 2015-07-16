iXsystems FreeNAS Mini NAS Review

File Server Workload

The key to understanding these tests is to know we're looking at maximum workload performance, and not performance at a predefined workload that is less than the system's capabilities.

The FreeNAS Mini with an eight-core processor, 16GB of DDR3 RAM and a built-in data buffer running through the RAM is superior to the other products when it comes to maximum file server performance.