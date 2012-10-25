Amazon's Kindle Fire HD: Better; Can It Compete With The Nexus 7?

LCD Performance Analysis

LCD Performance (Background Info)

Subpixels on Kindle Fire HD

After spending considerable time benchmarking Amazon's newest tablets, two things can be definitively concluded:

The second-generation Kindle Fire is identical to the first with respect to LCD quality.

The Kindle Fire HD is a marked improvement over its non-HD counterpart.

The Kindle Fire HD's pixel density is 216 PPI, identical to the Nexus 7. This doesn't mean the two tablets' screen perform the same, though. In fact, the Kindle Fire HD proves to be substantially brighter, reaching a maximum of 414 cd/m2, which is roughly 10% higher than the Nexus 7.

Despite a slightly low contrast ratio at ~860:1, the Kindle Fire HD renders 59% of the Adobe RGB 1998 and 84% of SRB. This is a marked improvement over the Nexus 7. Google's tablet excels in red and blue production. However, that performance advantage occurs only in midtones. At lighter hues, Amazon's HD tablet shines.