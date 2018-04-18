Trending

Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Chassis Review: Affordable Luxury

Hardware Installation & Test Configuration

Accessories for the PC-O11 Dynamic are located in a small box secured in the open 3.5" hard drive bays. The box contains the usual collection: various screws, Velcro cable straps, and an owners manual and installation guide.

Although Lian Li claims this case supports up to EATX motherboards, the reality of the situation is that since true EATX motherboard measure 13” deep by 12” tall, there are not enough standoffs to install a motherboard of that size. In fact, the motherboard tray in the PC-O11 Dynamic is designed in such a way that attempting to use a full EATX motherboard would leave over three inches of your motherboard unsupported.

With that out of the way, the inside of this chassis is absolutely cavernous. The dual-chamber design allows users to move components hard drives, power supplies, radiators and all-in-one coolers into the rear chamber, freeing up the entire main compartment for your system build.

This chassis features eight expansion slots and can accommodate multi-GPU set-ups up to 420mm in length and 150mm wide. Lian Li also offers--at an additional cost--an optional rear panel that allows you to vertically mount a dual-slot GPU.

You'll find four trapezoid-shaped cable pass-through holes with rubber grommets in the motherboard tray for cable management. Additionally, two small holes with rolled-metal edges sit at the base of the motherboard tray, and there's another for passing through the 12v motherboard power cable as well. You'll also find a large hole in the motherboard mounting plate, behind the CPU socket area, to facilitate heatsink changes without removing the motherboard. This chassis can be outfitted with CPU coolers up to 155mm and graphics cards up to 420mm.

As far as storage options go, the PC-O11 Dynamic can accommodate up to three 3.5" hard drives and a total of six 2.5" hard drives or SSDs. Two of the 2.5" drive-mounting locations can be found in the bottom of the main compartment. In the secondary compartment, there is a removable hard drive rack with two metal drive trays that can house two 3.5" and/or two 2.5" hard drives. Finally, there are mounting locations for two 2.5" SSDs or one SSD and one 3.5" drive on the cable management bar. For a cleaner look, builders can forego using the 2.5" mounting locations in the floor of the main compartment in favor of mounting all the storage devices in the secondary compartment.

Power supplies up to 210mm long can be installed in the secondary compartment behind the motherboard tray. The bottom slot can accommodate PSUs up to 210mm and--with the cable management bar in place--up 170mm in length in the top PUS slot. Removing the cable management bar allows for dual 210mm PSUs, but that comes at the expense of losing two hard drive mounting locations. Lian Li told us at CES 2018 that one of the main reasons the case is designed for two power supplies is that a pair of mid-wattage PSUs often costs less than one high-end, high-wattage PSU. While that's certainly true, we suspect the percentage of people buying this case and installing a pair of power supplies will be fairly low.

Cooling

When it comes to cooling, we were a bit disappointed to discover that the PC-O11 Dynamic doesn't ship with any fans from the factory. Obviously, this can be remedied by the end user, but it would have been nice to see at least one fan included with the case. In total, this chassis can be equipped with up to nine 120mm spinners, or a combination of two 140mm and six 120mm fans.

All-in-one coolers and radiators up to 360mm can be installed in the top, side and bottom of the chassis. When adding an all-in-one cooler or radiator in the side mounting location, the radiator can be installed (with fans) in the in the primary compartment or, for a cleaner look or to make room for other components, the fans can be mounted in the main chamber with the radiator in the secondary chamber.  

Test Configuration

Drivers & Settings
ChipsetIntel INF 10.1.1.42
CPU3.8GHz (38x 100MHz) @ 1.2V Core
MotherboardFirmware 7A78v17 (07/03/2017)
RAM16-17-17-36
GraphicsMaximum Fan for Thermal Tests | AMD Radeon Crimson ReLive 17.9.1

21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • AgentLozen 18 April 2018 13:08
    I really like the aesthetic to this case. Also, how many cases do you see with USB type C built into the front panel? Very neat.
    Reply
  • Scorpionking20 18 April 2018 13:54
    I'd love this case, but I have 1 too many hard drives, and my psu is 15mm too long to fit. :(
    Reply
  • Co BIY 18 April 2018 14:31
    One of the nicest looking cases I've seen. I'm not sure I understand the point of the dual chambered design. I prefer a slimmer tower so I can keep more desk.

    I'd like to read an article on setting up a PC with two power supplies.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 18 April 2018 14:56
    Wish newegg had it in stock.
    Reply
  • zodiacfml 18 April 2018 15:26
    Too large for me. I hope to see a model without support for 360mm radiators
    Reply
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be 18 April 2018 17:18
    20896461 said:
    Too large for me. I hope to see a model without support for 360mm radiators

    So, how about the Q-10 then?
    Reply
  • mischon123 18 April 2018 17:31
    @cobiy: One chamber for MB and one for the PSU? Works cool here. Nice case and holes in panels are cheap. In some climates dust looks like wet lint. Filtration in the tropics is a must or your PC will short out. Many coolers and watercooler keep it running at acceptable speed even when hot.
    Reply
  • BaRoMeTrIc 18 April 2018 17:46
    I dont mind lian-li not including fans, every case i have bought over the past 3 years i immediately rip the preinstalled fans out and replace them with corsair af 120's or their sp 120's, but lately i've been going with the hd120's and ll120s. I know have a box full of crappy fractal, corsair, phantek, and zalman fans.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 18 April 2018 22:38
    Newegg just bumped it up $30.00 for future orders , was $99.00.
    Reply
  • Loadedaxe 18 April 2018 22:48
    Almost Lian Li, airflow is a concern.
    Reply