Seven 8 GB DDR3 Memory Kits For Your AMD A75 Motherboard

Mushkin Redline DDR3-1600 CAS 7

The only DDR3-1600 CAS 7 set in today’s review, Mushkin’s Redline 997000 is prepared to go up against Geil’s DDR3-1866 CAS 9 in the frequency-versus-timings competition.

Mushkin’s Redline uses old-fashioned cast aluminum heat spreaders to create a look as striking as its combination of frequency and timings. This type of cooling costs a little more, but Mushkin obviously believes it will pay off with increased performance.

DDR3-1066 CAS 7 defaults are par for the course with our A75-based motherboard, but Mushkin knows that its performance users won’t settle for defaults.

Intel-based platforms can take advantage of the 997000’s XMP 1600 profile, while AMD users must plug the same settings into their motherboards manually. The approved voltage for this performance level is 1.65 V, though we’re going to promote longevity on our 32 nm CPU by using 1.60 V.

Mushkin DRAM includes a lifetime warranty to the holder of the original sales receipt.