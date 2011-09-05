Trending

Seven 8 GB DDR3 Memory Kits For Your AMD A75 Motherboard

Because integrated GPUs generally employ shared system memory, RAM performance has a significant effect on gaming frame rates. We're testing seven 8 GB DDR3 kits that manufacturers tell us are a perfect match for AMD’s mainstream Llano-based APUs.

Mushkin Redline DDR3-1600 CAS 7

The only DDR3-1600 CAS 7 set in today’s review, Mushkin’s Redline 997000 is prepared to go up against Geil’s DDR3-1866 CAS 9 in the frequency-versus-timings competition.

Mushkin’s Redline uses old-fashioned cast aluminum heat spreaders to create a look as striking as its combination of frequency and timings. This type of cooling costs a little more, but Mushkin obviously believes it will pay off with increased performance.

DDR3-1066 CAS 7 defaults are par for the course with our A75-based motherboard, but Mushkin knows that its performance users won’t settle for defaults.

Intel-based platforms can take advantage of the 997000’s XMP 1600 profile, while AMD users must plug the same settings into their motherboards manually. The approved voltage for this performance level is 1.65 V, though we’re going to promote longevity on our 32 nm CPU by using 1.60 V.

Mushkin DRAM includes a lifetime warranty to the holder of the original sales receipt.

34 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hmp_goose 05 September 2011 11:29
    Where's the CAS7 DDR3-1333? Many of us are still trying to pin down how important timing are in the scheme of things …
    Reply
  • _Pez_ 05 September 2011 11:44
    Cool Review !! I liked it ! this review enforced my decision to choose Adata Ram-.
    Reply
  • whysobluepandabear 05 September 2011 12:17
    hmp_gooseWhere's the CAS7 DDR3-1333? Many of us are still trying to pin down how important timing are in the scheme of things …
    They're not.


    You're better off buying value RAM with decent timings and throwing that extra $$$ into a GPU. I promise your FPS will improve more that way.



    Reply
  • Crashman 05 September 2011 12:59
    9519239 said:
    Where's the CAS7 DDR3-1333? Many of us are still trying to pin down how important timing are in the scheme of things …
    CAS 7? Most of the modules were tested at DDR3-1333 CAS 6.

    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/llano-apu-memory-performance,3017-10.html

    Please read the article, thanks!
    Reply
  • Rizlla 05 September 2011 13:34
    I have been looking at those Corsair kits for an upgrade and it's good to know they are approved.
    Reply
  • beenthere 05 September 2011 14:44
    As has been known for quite some time, there is virtually no performance gain on DDR3 RAM with lower CAS because DDR3 has plenty of bandwidth and frequency. The higher the frequency the lower the cycle time in real time, thus CAS 7 vs. CAS 9 is totally insignificant in system performance.
    Reply
  • ojas 05 September 2011 14:56
    Is it a valid conclusion that, if the 8GB kits are good, then the corresponding 4GB and 2GB kits would be good to? Or will pricing make a difference there?
    Reply
  • ChromeTusk 05 September 2011 15:29
    9519243 said:
    I have been looking at those Corsair kits for an upgrade and it's good to know they are approved.
    Wish I found that Corsair CAS8 kit, but I did find the CAS9 version for $50, no rebate or shipping.
    Reply
  • nforce4max 05 September 2011 19:50
    I bought the cheaper version G.SKill kit for $59 oh well :s can't wait for prices to drop again for a little splurge ;)
    Reply
  • Yuka 05 September 2011 20:14
    Nice review guys!

    I got the HyperX modules the A8 and the Vengeance are on my main rig. Now, I'm still intrigued about unganged when using a 4 module MoBo. I got the A8 with 4 modules in unganged at 1600 CL9 and it runs pretty well, but i wonder how that compares to this 2 modules MoBo.

    Cheers!
    Reply