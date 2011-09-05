Seven 8 GB DDR3 Memory Kits For Your AMD A75 Motherboard

PNY XLR8 DDR3-1600 CAS 9
PNY’s attempt at performance-oriented value focuses primarily on price, as its CAS 9 DDR3-1600 kit is the least-expensive of the products in today's round-up.
Buyers get a pair of basic DDR3-1600 modules with similarly basic black heat spreaders. These should still significantly outpace DDR3-1333 in our performance tests however, and we will of course attempt to overclock for even greater performance gains.
Our motherboard defaults all memory to DDR3-1066, and PNY’s memory in particular to CAS 8 timings. A look at the SPD values explains why: they jump directly from DDR3-888 CAS 6 to DDR3-1184 CAS 8, skipping past any CAS 7 settings that might have been appropriate for DDR3-1066 at default voltage.
CPU-Z couldn’t read PNY’s complete set of XMP values, and the company only lists these modules as CAS 9. We had to install them into an Intel motherboard to determine the complete 9-9-9-24 primary timing set, but returned them to our AMD platform for testing.
PNY provides a lifetime warranty to the original purchaser of its DRAM products.
They're not.
You're better off buying value RAM with decent timings and throwing that extra $$$ into a GPU. I promise your FPS will improve more that way.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/llano-apu-memory-performance,3017-10.html
Please read the article, thanks!
I got the HyperX modules the A8 and the Vengeance are on my main rig. Now, I'm still intrigued about unganged when using a 4 module MoBo. I got the A8 with 4 modules in unganged at 1600 CL9 and it runs pretty well, but i wonder how that compares to this 2 modules MoBo.
Cheers!