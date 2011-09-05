Seven 8 GB DDR3 Memory Kits For Your AMD A75 Motherboard

PNY XLR8 DDR3-1600 CAS 9

PNY’s attempt at performance-oriented value focuses primarily on price, as its CAS 9 DDR3-1600 kit is the least-expensive of the products in today's round-up.

Buyers get a pair of basic DDR3-1600 modules with similarly basic black heat spreaders. These should still significantly outpace DDR3-1333 in our performance tests however, and we will of course attempt to overclock for even greater performance gains.

Our motherboard defaults all memory to DDR3-1066, and PNY’s memory in particular to CAS 8 timings. A look at the SPD values explains why: they jump directly from DDR3-888 CAS 6 to DDR3-1184 CAS 8, skipping past any CAS 7 settings that might have been appropriate for DDR3-1066 at default voltage.

CPU-Z couldn’t read PNY’s complete set of XMP values, and the company only lists these modules as CAS 9. We had to install them into an Intel motherboard to determine the complete 9-9-9-24 primary timing set, but returned them to our AMD platform for testing.

PNY provides a lifetime warranty to the original purchaser of its DRAM products.