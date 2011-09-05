Seven 8 GB DDR3 Memory Kits For Your AMD A75 Motherboard

Test Settings

Test System Configuration APU AMD A6-3650 (Llano): 2.60 GHz, quad-core, 4 MB L2 Cache, Socket FM1 Motherboard ASRock A75M, A75, version 1.02, BIOS P1.40 (07/21/2011) APU Cooler Rosewill FORT120 Graphics Integrated Radeon HD 6530D: 320 Shaders, 600 MHz GPU, shared system memory Hard Drive Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics and Chipset AMD Catalyst 11.6

ASRock’s A75M surprised us with an incredible DDR3-2252 memory data rate in our recent Six A75-Based Motherboards For AMD’s A8 And A6 APUs story. While the presence of only two DIMM slots might have helped the board achieve that high mark, each competing 8 GB kits consists of a single pair of modules. So, it all works out in the end.

Benchmark Configuration Stability Test Memtest86+ v1.70, single pass (~45 minutes) Max Speed at CAS 9 Min Latency at DDR3-1600, 1333, 1066 Bandwidth Test SiSoftware Sandra 20011 SP4 Bandwidth Benchmark Aliens vs Predator Alien vs. Predator Benchmark Tool, High Textures/Shadows, No Advanced Features, No AA, 1x AF, 1280x720 Crysis Patch 1.2.1, Benchmark tool, DirectX 10, 64-bit, CPU Test High Quality, No AA, 1280x720 F1 2010 v1.01, Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml, High Detail Preset, No AA, 1280x720

Three games will help us gauge the actual performance benefit of these module sets. Though we have doubts about Crysis, the other two titles should at least be playable using the A6-3650 APU’s Radeon HD 6530D GPU at high image quality, 1280x720 display resolution, and minimal added features.