Seven 8 GB DDR3 Memory Kits For Your AMD A75 Motherboard

Test Settings
|Test System Configuration
|APU
|AMD A6-3650 (Llano): 2.60 GHz, quad-core, 4 MB L2 Cache, Socket FM1
|Motherboard
|ASRock A75M, A75, version 1.02, BIOS P1.40 (07/21/2011)
|APU Cooler
|Rosewill FORT120
|Graphics
|Integrated Radeon HD 6530D: 320 Shaders, 600 MHz GPU, shared system memory
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics and Chipset
|AMD Catalyst 11.6
ASRock’s A75M surprised us with an incredible DDR3-2252 memory data rate in our recent Six A75-Based Motherboards For AMD’s A8 And A6 APUs story. While the presence of only two DIMM slots might have helped the board achieve that high mark, each competing 8 GB kits consists of a single pair of modules. So, it all works out in the end.
|Benchmark Configuration
|Stability Test
|Memtest86+ v1.70, single pass (~45 minutes) Max Speed at CAS 9 Min Latency at DDR3-1600, 1333, 1066
|Bandwidth Test
|SiSoftware Sandra 20011 SP4 Bandwidth Benchmark
|Aliens vs Predator
|Alien vs. Predator Benchmark Tool, High Textures/Shadows, No Advanced Features, No AA, 1x AF, 1280x720
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, Benchmark tool, DirectX 10, 64-bit, CPU Test High Quality, No AA, 1280x720
|F1 2010
|v1.01, Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml, High Detail Preset, No AA, 1280x720
Three games will help us gauge the actual performance benefit of these module sets. Though we have doubts about Crysis, the other two titles should at least be playable using the A6-3650 APU’s Radeon HD 6530D GPU at high image quality, 1280x720 display resolution, and minimal added features.
They're not.
You're better off buying value RAM with decent timings and throwing that extra $$$ into a GPU. I promise your FPS will improve more that way.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/llano-apu-memory-performance,3017-10.html
Please read the article, thanks!
I got the HyperX modules the A8 and the Vengeance are on my main rig. Now, I'm still intrigued about unganged when using a 4 module MoBo. I got the A8 with 4 modules in unganged at 1600 CL9 and it runs pretty well, but i wonder how that compares to this 2 modules MoBo.
Cheers!