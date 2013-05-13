Six Low-Voltage Dual-Channel 8 GB Memory Kits, Overclocked

Results: Real-World Applications
Of the applications we most frequently use, 3ds Max is one of the most CPU-constrained, while WinRAR tends to be more DRAM-limited. We decided to split the difference and use both, beginning once again with the default performance levels of each memory kit.
Crucial has the best timings at default, so its lead in WinRAR is expected. On the other hand, Geil’s slower DDR3-1333 data rate doesn't saddle it with the expected loss. Instead, it appears that the secondary and tertiary timings of Kingston and Super Talent modules hold them back.
Manually configuring each kit to its best and most stable DDR3-1600 primary timings allows Adata to catch up to Crucial, and Geil to catch G.Skill. Kingston and Super Talent continue to trail slighty behind.
Crucial’s DDR3-1866 lead in 3ds Max was so surprising that it forced us to retest these results several times.
With Crucial and G.Skill both unable to reach DDR3-2133, Adata again finds itself in the lead. Geil isn’t far behind, and its DDR3-1333 rating appears far too conservative.
