Six Low-Voltage Dual-Channel 8 GB Memory Kits, Overclocked

We've abided by Intel's 1.55 V recommendation for two architectures and two die shrinks, yet most performance memory manufacturers ignore it. Recent problems with one of our builds raised the question, how far can we push RAM without killing CPUs?

Results: Real-World Applications

Of the applications we most frequently use, 3ds Max is one of the most CPU-constrained, while WinRAR tends to be more DRAM-limited. We decided to split the difference and use both, beginning once again with the default performance levels of each memory kit.

Crucial has the best timings at default, so its lead in WinRAR is expected. On the other hand, Geil’s slower DDR3-1333 data rate doesn't saddle it with the expected loss. Instead, it appears that the secondary and tertiary timings of Kingston and Super Talent modules hold them back.

Manually configuring each kit to its best and most stable DDR3-1600 primary timings allows Adata to catch up to Crucial, and Geil to catch G.Skill. Kingston and Super Talent continue to trail slighty behind.

Crucial’s DDR3-1866 lead in 3ds Max was so surprising that it forced us to retest these results several times.

With Crucial and G.Skill both unable to reach DDR3-2133, Adata again finds itself in the lead. Geil isn’t far behind, and its DDR3-1333 rating appears far too conservative.

38 Comments Comment from the forums
  • excella1221 13 May 2013 04:34
    Nice article.
    A bit surprised that Corsair Vengeance didn't make an appearance though.

    Been using G.Skill RAMs since I can remember, and they've never failed me!
    Reply
  • DarkSable 13 May 2013 04:54
    Very interesting read, thanks Tom's! Guess we've been bothering you enough about, erm, "half-height" overclocker's ram enough for you to want to do an article on it. Shame that the mystery modules chose not to participate... perhaps I'll send you my 8 gigs. Want to swap? Ship me some ram to use in the mean-time and I'll ship you my sticks.
    Reply
  • rmpumper 13 May 2013 05:02
    In other words, RAM speed is irrelevant if you are not using an APU.
    Reply
  • Haserath 13 May 2013 05:03
    No power consumption numbers? :/
    Reply
  • cobra5000 13 May 2013 05:43
    Good testing but at the start of the article, much emphasis was placed on the degradation of the cpu due to high memory voltage and then it just turns into a memory speed test. What about the cpu degradation?
    Reply
  • envy14tpe 13 May 2013 06:12
    Good article. Still left wondering why anyone would choose low voltage RAM when costs do not outweigh the benefits.
    Reply
  • slomo4sho 13 May 2013 06:20
    It is only worthwhile to pickup low voltage ram if you can obtain it at the same price as 1.5v ram. Then again, the Ballistix is around the same price point as other similar timing ram.
    Reply
  • allan_hm 13 May 2013 07:49
    Pointless analysis for too little performance AND price difference...
    Would be a bit less irrelevant if more brands were tested.
    To be honest I was more interested on that "dirty little secret" details than the test itself.
    Also, an article named "who is who in the RAM marked" would be awesome, just like that one about Power Supplies...
    Reply
  • Crashman 13 May 2013 09:08
    excella1221Nice article.A bit surprised that Corsair Vengeance didn't make an appearance though.Been using G.Skill RAMs since I can remember, and they've never failed me!Here's from the article:
    We invited every major manufacturer (including a crowd-favorite ODM) to this round-up, and a few (including that ODM) chose not to participate.
    Corsair said they had some new modules coming out and didn't want to focus on older models.cobra5000Good testing but at the start of the article, much emphasis was placed on the degradation of the cpu due to high memory voltage and then it just turns into a memory speed test. What about the cpu degradation?What about it? It's never been seen at 1.50V.
    Reply
  • Crashman 13 May 2013 09:10
    allan_hmPointless analysis for too little performance AND price difference...Would be a bit less irrelevant if more brands were tested.To be honest I was more interested on that "dirty little secret" details than the test itself.Also, an article named "who is who in the RAM marked" would be awesome, just like that one about Power Supplies...Article intent was to find modules within Intel's 1.55V limit that pulled top numbers in frequency and/or latency. Some were found, article is a success.
    Reply